Istanbul, Turkey - 30 October, 2026 - Istanbul now performs more hair restoration surgery for foreign patients than almost anywhere else. The clinics vary far more than the brochures suggest, and the differences show up years after the flight home.

A decade ago, flying abroad for a hair transplant was something most Americans would admit to only in a whisper. Today it is routine. Turkish Airlines runs nonstop service to Istanbul from more than a dozen U.S. cities, and a sizable share of the passengers are headed to hair clinics.

A hair transplant in Turke is typically sold as a package that bundles surgery, hotel, airport transfers and aftercare. Turkish surgeons have also performed these procedures at enormous volume for more than twenty years, building expertise that few can match.

Hair transplantation moves follicles from a donor area at the back of the scalp that does not grow back once it has been overharvested. A poor result can limit what any surgeon can do for the patient later. That is why the question of where to go matters so much.

A Market With Wide Variation

Turkey's hair restoration sector ranges from physician-led practices with decades of history to high-volume operations where much of the surgical work is handled by technicians. The International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS), the field's main professional body, has campaigned for years against so-called black-market clinics, in which unlicensed staff perform steps that should be done by a doctor.

The clinics below were selected against criteria that hair restoration specialists consistently describe as decisive:

Physician involvement: whether a licensed doctor designs the hairline and performs or directly supervises extraction and recipient-site creation.

Experience: the lead surgeon's training and years in practice.

Range of techniques: the ability to match FUE, Sapphire FUE or DHI to a patient's hair type rather than offering a single method.

Transparency: clear pricing, realistic graft estimates and written aftercare plans.

Documented results: a substantial, verifiable record of outcomes over time.

The Top 10 Hair Transplant Clinics in Turkey

Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic (Şişli, Istanbul)



Dr. Serkan Aygin trained in dermatology and has treated hair loss since the mid-1990s, which places him among the first generation of Turkish hair restoration physicians, well before Istanbul became a medical tourism hub. He was named Best Hair Transplant Doctor in Europe at the European Awards in Medicine in 2019 and again in 2022.

Aygin personally designs hairlines and oversees procedures, a point many patients cite as the reason they chose him. The clinic is closely associated with DHI, the implanter-pen technique that gives the surgeon precise control over the angle and direction of each graft, and Aygin developed a long-hair variant in which grafts are implanted without shaving the hair short, so patients can see the outline of the new hairline before they leave the clinic.

2. Cosmedica Clinic (Istanbul)

Led by Dr. Levent Acar, Cosmedica has a strong following among European patients and is known for surgeon-led hairline design. It offers both FUE and DHI and keeps in contact with patients through the year-long growth period. Patients often mention its consultation process, which includes a frank discussion of what a given donor area can and cannot achieve.

3. Smile Hair Clinic (Istanbul)

Founded by Dr. Gökay Bilgin and Dr. Mehmet Erdoğan, Smile Hair Clinic has built a large international patient base. It works mainly with Sapphire FUE and DHI and invests heavily in pre-operative patient education. The founders have published large numbers of documented cases, giving prospective patients a broad view of typical outcomes.

4. AHD Clinic (Istanbul)

AHD Clinic is associated with Dr. Tayfun Oğuzoğlu, an ISHRS member who has spoken publicly about unlicensed operators. The clinic is known for conservative donor management, prioritizing long-term reserves over maximum graft counts in one session.

5. Dr. Cinik Hair Clinic (Istanbul)

Dr. Emrah Cinik's clinic has served international patients for many years. It pairs FUE and DHI with medical treatments for ongoing hair loss, such as PRP, reflecting the view that surgery alone does not stop the underlying condition.

6. Vera Clinic (Istanbul)

Vera Clinic runs a structured international program at high volume, offering Sapphire FUE and DHI. It publishes detailed pre-operative guidance, which helps patients arrive with realistic expectations. Patients considering a high-volume clinic should ask which parts of their own procedure the surgeon will perform.

7. Estepera Clinic (Istanbul)

Estepera offers a broad menu of techniques and has publicly urged patients to confirm that a physician is present throughout their procedure. That message has made it a frequent reference point in discussions of patient safety.

8. Dr. Resul Yaman Hair Clinic (Istanbul)

Dr. Resul Yaman is known for natural-looking hairlines and a deliberately lower daily caseload, which patients often read as a sign of closer physician attention.

9. Dr. Hakan Doğanay Clinic (Istanbul)

Dr. Hakan Doğanay focuses on FUE and is known for a careful assessment of the donor area before any graft target is agreed. That caution can mean a smaller first session, but it protects options for the future.

10. Estethica (Istanbul)

Part of a larger aesthetic group, Estethica offers Sapphire FUE and DHI in a hospital-affiliated setting, a model some patients prefer for its added medical infrastructure.

What the Price Covers

The hair transplant cost in Turke generally falls between about $2,500 and $4,500 at established clinics, depending on technique and the surgeon's experience. Packages usually include hotel stays, transfers, pre-operative blood tests, medication, the first post-operative wash and a period of remote follow-up. Flights are almost always extra.

Beyond Hair Restoration

Istanbul's aesthetic sector now extends well beyond hair transplants. Larger facilities employ plastic surgeons, dermatologists and anesthesiologists, and a growing number of foreign visitors combine procedures. Doku Clinic in Şişli, for example, offers rhinoplasty, body contouring and breast augmentation in Turke alongside hair restoration, with an anesthesia team on site

About Doku Clinic

Doku Clinic is a Turkey-based medical and aesthetic clinic located in Istanbul. It offers a range of cosmetic procedures, including hair restoration, rhinoplasty, body contouring, and breast augmentation, serving both local and international patients.