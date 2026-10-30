Three Clogged Sewer Lines Cleared In A Single Visit With High-Pressure Hydro Jetting, Prodigy Sewer & Drain Reports

MENAFN - GetNews)"Prodigy Sewer & Drain Logo: Hydro Jetting in Nashville & Franklin, TN"A case study published by Prodigy Sewer & Drain describes how a Middle Tennessee property owner's drainage problem across three separate sewer lines was cleared in one trip using high-pressure hydro jetting, at a reported cost of 1,800–2,000 for all three lines.

FRANKLIN, TN - October 30, 2026 - Prodigy Sewer & Drain, a sewer, drain and trenchless pipe repair contractor based in Franklin, Tennessee, has published a case study describing how a residential property owner in Middle Tennessee had a stubborn drainage problem across three separate sewer lines cleared in a single visit using high-pressure hydro jetting.

According to the case study, the problem was caused by grease, sludge, scale and root intrusion that had built up on the inside walls of the pipes. Rather than punching a hole through each blockage, Prodigy's crew used high-pressure water to scour the full interior of each line, working through all three lines in turn during the same trip. All three lines were flowing freely again by the end of the visit, and the crew showed the owner before-and-after documentation of the work. The reported cost was 1,800–2,000 for all three lines.

"Came out quickly for a very fair price to hydro jet 3 separate lines. They were on time, clean with their work, explained everything clearly. Work was done efficiently and proof of work was shown," the property owner, Jeffrey Hall, wrote in a verified five-star Google review published in July 2026.

Hydro jetting differs from standard cable snaking because it cleans the entire pipe wall rather than opening a narrow path through a clog. The company recommends it for recurring clogs, grease-heavy commercial and restaurant lines, root intrusion that cable cleaning cannot keep clear, and scale buildup in older lines.

Under Prodigy's standard process, a camera inspection is done first to confirm the line can safely handle jetting and to locate the buildup. Nozzle and pressure are then matched to the pipe size and the type of blockage, and a post-jet camera pass confirms the wall is clean and flow is restored. If a pipe is fragile or already damaged, the company recommends repair instead of jetting. Each job ends with a maintenance interval recommendation for grease-prone or root-prone lines.

Prodigy Sewer & Drain provides hydro jetting in Nashville, Franklin, Brentwood, Murfreesboro, Hendersonville and other Middle Tennessee communities. Its technicians hold NASSCO and PACP certifications, and the company offers a free camera inspection and financing.

The full case study is available at

About Prodigy Sewer & Drain

Prodigy Sewer & Drain provides hydro jetting, drain cleaning, trenchless sewer repair, CIPP pipe lining, pipe bursting, sewer camera inspection, septic and sump pump services across 18 Middle Tennessee communities. Mark Ellefson founded the company in Long Beach, California in 2010, and it opened its Tennessee operations in Franklin in 2023. Its crews hold NASSCO and PACP certifications, and the company is a certified Perma-Liner and MaxLiner installer and a BBB A+ accredited business. The company's mission is to raise the standard of sewer and trenchless repair in Middle Tennessee by using the least-invasive technology to protect property.