MENAFN - GetNews)Sirajia Group Highlights Short-Duration Hajj 2027 Packages for Busy Professionals and Overseas Pakistanis The Sirajia Group offers short-duration Hajj and Umrah packages to overseas Pakistanis, business owners, and other working professionals. The company understands that many of these people do not have enough time to commit to a long Hajj trip.

Lahore, Pakistan - October 30, 2026 - The Sirajia Group also known as Short Hajj Easy Umrah, has created a package that offers an alternative to the traditional long-term pilgrimage. Such packages offer shorter yet more compact pilgrimages for those who have annual leave or professional commitments (affecting their travel plans). The Sirajia Group is promoting short-duration Hajj 2027 options on its website for both Pakistan-based and overseas-based Pakistani pilgrims. It is promoting these short-duration options as part of a package of executive, premium, and value-priced travel products, as well as multiple itinerary options.

You will get customized packages based on ten-day, sixteen-day, and twenty-three-day itineraries as per the latest information package list by the company. There are also services like arrangements of flights and transport, particularly hotels, pilgrimage assistance, and group support to travel within Makkah and Madinah.

The Hajj 2027 for working professionals is based on the possibility of planning pilgrimage by professionals (with limited leaves). Overseas Pakistanis who plan Hajj with work, family, and global travel commitments can rely on short itineraries. Applicants living in the UK, USA, UAE, Canada, KSA, European countries, and Australia find these Hajj packages for overseas Pakistanis convenient.

The booking process should not be treated as separate from Pakistan's official regulatory framework for pilgrims considering Private Hajj packages Pakistan 2027. The pilgrims have already been directed towards the official Pak Hajj 2027 app and the Hajj Management Portal by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony. It became possible by providing a facility to verify Munazzam/DHCs companies. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has also created specific warnings regarding private Hajj payments, in addition to issuing alerts about direct unverified Hajj payments.

Pilgrims who want a Hajj 2027 booking in Pakistan must make sure whether they're eligible for Hajj or not. Their passport and documents must also be in order and confirmed by the Hajj operator. Look over the fine print on each package deal and stick to the ministry's current rules for registration, booking, and payment.

About Sirajia Group (Short Hajj Easy Umrah)

Short Hajj Easy Umrah is part of a brand named Sirajia Group. This is used for its Hajj and Umrah services, with offices and support in Pakistan and in several other markets around the world. They create packages for short, executive, and customized Hajj trips for pilgrims from Pakistan and for Pakistani expats living overseas. Delivering services by meeting all customer requirements is the main objective of Sirajia Group. The pilgrims must be satisfied in the end, and it's a goal of the company.

Sirajia Group Services are really pushing for people to get a move on early with the Hajj 2027 booking process. You can find some information about 2027 Hajj registration for Pakistan and a few select overseas packages on their website, along with contact details for anyone who might be interested in booking short-duration Hajj trips.