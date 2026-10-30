MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 29, 2026 4:41 am - Explore the 7 best beard transplant clinics in Mumbai, including DHI India. Compare beard restoration techniques, treatment options, medical expertise, costs, and aftercare to find a clinic that suits your facial hair restoration goals.

A well-defined beard can enhance facial features and create a more balanced appearance. However, genetics, patchy growth, scars, or naturally sparse facial hair can make it difficult for some men to achieve their desired beard style. A beard transplant is one option for addressing these concerns by transferring hair follicles to areas where additional coverage is needed.

If you are searching for the best beard transplant clinic in Mumbai, it is important to evaluate the surgeon's qualifications, available techniques, treatment planning, hygiene standards, and post-procedure support. Here are seven clinics and providers to research before making your decision.

1. DHI India

DHI India is a hair restoration provider offering beard transplantation alongside its other hair restoration services. Its approach uses the Direct Hair Implantation (DHI) technique and specialized implantation instruments to place hair follicles with attention to their angle, direction, and distribution.

For individuals considering beard restoration, treatment planning is important for creating a beard pattern that complements the face. DHI India offers consultations to help patients understand their options and the factors that influence their treatment plan.

Before proceeding, prospective patients should discuss the expected coverage, donor hair availability, recovery process, and realistic outcomes with the medical team.

2. Eugenix Hair Sciences

Eugenix Hair Sciences has a hair restoration clinic in Bandra West, Mumbai. The provider lists facial hair restoration among its services, including beard and moustache transplantation.

Patients researching Eugenix can enquire about available techniques, the surgeon's experience with facial hair procedures, and how the treatment plan is customized according to facial structure and existing beard growth. A detailed consultation can help clarify the expected graft requirement and the potential results.

3. Harleys Hair Transplant Clinic

Harleys Hair Transplant Clinic is located in Andheri West, Mumbai, and offers hair restoration procedures, including beard transplantation using FUE-based techniques.

Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) involves extracting individual follicular units from a donor area before implanting them in the recipient area. For beard restoration, careful placement is important because facial hair grows in different directions across the cheeks, chin, and moustache region.

Patients should ask about the surgeon's involvement, treatment suitability, and aftercare arrangements before choosing this clinic.

4. Bloom Hair Transplant Clinic

Bloom Hair Transplant Clinic in Andheri West provides hair restoration services and lists beard and moustache transplantation among its offerings.

People experiencing uneven beard density can enquire about whether transplantation is suitable for their specific concerns. The consultation should cover donor hair quality, the areas requiring coverage, the proposed graft count, and the expected timeline for visible growth.

Comparing these details with other clinics can help patients understand their options more clearly.

5. New Roots Skin, Laser & Hair Transplant Clinic

New Roots has a clinic in Bandra West, Mumbai, and offers a range of hair and aesthetic treatments. Its listed services include facial hair restoration, such as beard and moustache transplantation.

Individuals considering this provider can discuss their preferred beard shape, areas of sparse growth, and the techniques available for their case. It is also advisable to ask about the qualifications of the treating doctor, the procedure's risks, and the follow-up schedule.

6. Dr Malay Mehta

Dr Malay Mehta operates a hair restoration and aesthetic practice in Vile Parle West, Mumbai. Beard and moustache transplantation are included among the services associated with the practice.

Patients researching this option can enquire about the recommended procedure, donor hair assessment, and how the treatment may be planned around their facial features. Confirming the doctor's experience with beard transplantation and understanding the complete treatment cost are important steps before proceeding.

7. Hairfree & Hairgrow Hair Loss & Hair Transplant Clinic

Hairfree & Hairgrow has a clinic in Andheri East, Mumbai, offering hair restoration procedures and related treatments. Its listed services include beard and moustache transplantation.

Prospective patients can ask about the available transplantation techniques, suitability assessment, expected recovery, and aftercare support. A personalized consultation can help determine whether a surgical procedure is appropriate for their hair loss pattern and restoration goals.

How to Choose the Right Beard Transplant Clinic in Mumbai

Before selecting a clinic, verify the treating doctor's qualifications and experience with facial hair transplantation. Ask who performs the surgical stages, what safety measures are followed, and how the clinic manages post-operative care.

Request a written quotation covering the procedure, estimated graft count, medicines, and follow-up appointments. Review genuine before-and-after photographs, but remember that individual outcomes vary and results take time to develop.

Conclusion

Choosing among beard transplant clinics in Mumbai requires careful research rather than relying on promotional claims alone. DHI India, Eugenix Hair Sciences, Harleys Hair Transplant Clinic, Bloom Hair Transplant Clinic, New Roots, Dr Malay Mehta, and Hairfree & Hairgrow are options to investigate.

The right beard transplant clinic in Mumbai should provide qualified medical care, a personalized treatment plan, transparent pricing, and realistic expectations. Schedule a consultation to understand the benefits, limitations, risks, and suitability of beard transplantation before making your decision.