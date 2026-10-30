Dr. Silky Patel MD Offers Individualized Evaluation And Care For Shoulder Pain In Houston

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 29, 2026 5:40 am - Dr. Silky Patel, MD provides individualized shoulder pain evaluation and care in Houston, helping patients understand possible pain sources and explore appropriate non-surgical and interventional treatment options.

HOUSTON, TX - October 29, 2026 - Shoulder pain can make everyday activities such as reaching overhead, lifting, dressing, driving, exercising, and sleeping uncomfortable. For Houston-area patients experiencing persistent or recurring shoulder symptoms, Dr. Silky Patel, MD provides individualized evaluation and pain management focused on identifying the likely source of discomfort and developing an appropriate care plan.

Shoulder pain can originate from the shoulder joint, tendons and surrounding soft tissues, or even structures outside the shoulder. In some cases, pain felt around the shoulder may be related to the neck, particularly when symptoms include radiating discomfort, numbness, or tingling. Dr. Patel evaluates the complete symptom pattern rather than relying on the location of pain alone.

During a shoulder pain evaluation, Dr. Patel reviews when symptoms began, which movements make them better or worse, how pain affects sleep and daily activities, and whether previous treatments have helped. The examination may include assessment of shoulder motion, strength, tenderness, and provocative movements. When clinically appropriate, previous imaging or additional diagnostic information may also be considered.

“Shoulder pain can have several possible sources, so understanding the patient's symptoms and movement pattern is an important part of determining the next step,” says Dr. Silky Patel, MD.“Treatment decisions should be based on the individual's diagnosis, clinical findings, prior care, and personal goals.”

Depending on the findings, care may include conservative strategies such as activity modification, rehabilitation or physical therapy, and medication management when appropriate. For selected patients, image-guided injections or other interventional pain procedures may also be considered. The potential purpose, limitations, risks, and alternatives are discussed before proceeding.

Patients may consider a shoulder pain evaluation when symptoms persist despite appropriate initial measures, repeatedly return, interfere with sleep or exercise, limit shoulder movement, or affect work and everyday activities. Symptoms that extend into the arm or occur with numbness, tingling, or neck discomfort may also warrant a more detailed assessment.

Dr. Patel's approach emphasizes understanding the likely pain generator before selecting a treatment option. Follow-up may focus on changes in pain, range of motion, sleep, work, and activity tolerance, with the care plan adjusted according to the patient's response and clinical needs.

Patients experiencing severe shoulder pain after trauma, obvious deformity, fever, chest symptoms, or sudden significant weakness should seek appropriate urgent medical attention rather than waiting for a routine consultation.

Dr. Silky Patel, MD is a board-certified pain management physician providing individualized pain management and interventional care in Houston. Patients seeking evaluation for persistent shoulder symptoms can learn more about shoulder pain evaluation and available care options through her practice.

About Dr. Silky Patel, MD

Dr. Silky Patel, MD specializes in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Pain Management, with a focus on individualized evaluation and non-surgical and interventional approaches to musculoskeletal and spine-related pain.

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Dr. Silky Patel, MD

Houston, Texas

Phone: 346-474-1881

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