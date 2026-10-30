Rudraya Homes Highlights Corporate Housing In Mumbai For Business Travellers And Extended Work Assignments
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Rudraya Homes offers fully furnished serviced apartments in Khar West, providing business travellers, consultants and relocating professionals with comfortable accommodation near Bandra and BKC.
MUMBAI, INDIA, Rudraya Homes, a serviced accommodation provider based in Khar West, Mumbai, is highlighting its corporate housing services for professionals visiting the city for business meetings, temporary assignments and extended work commitments.
The company offers furnished studio and one-bedroom apartments equipped with everyday living facilities, workspaces and housekeeping services. The accommodation is designed for guests who prefer the privacy of an apartment while retaining the convenience of professionally managed hospitality.
Furnished Apartments Designed for Business Travellers
Business travel often involves demanding schedules, online meetings and time spent away from home. Having access to a comfortable living space, a functional kitchen and reliable internet can make an extended assignment easier to manage.
Rudraya Homes offers accommodation with facilities including:
- Fully furnished studios and 1BHK apartments with comfortable interiors
- High-speed Wi-Fi and dedicated workspaces for professional requirements
- Equipped kitchens and kitchenettes for everyday meal preparation
- Regular housekeeping and fresh linen for convenient stays
- Air conditioning and Smart TVs for comfort and entertainment
- Flexible short-term and extended-stay arrangements based on availability
- Guest assistance and self check-in facilities for convenient arrivals
For companies exploring corporate housing mumbai options, these serviced apartments provide an alternative to conventional hotel accommodation, particularly when employees require greater independence during longer assignments.
Convenient Location Near Bandra and BKC
Rudraya Homes is located in Khar West, a residential neighbourhood with access to Bandra, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Khar Road railway station and Mumbai's western suburbs.
BKC is a major commercial destination that attracts professionals attending meetings, conferences and corporate engagements.
Staying in Khar West allows business visitors to remain connected to these commercial areas while enjoying a residential setting with nearby restaurants, cafés, shops and transport facilities.
The location is also suitable for professionals visiting Mumbai from other cities who require temporary furnished accommodation.
Flexible Corporate Accommodation for Different Stay Durations
Not every business assignment follows a fixed schedule. Some professionals visit Mumbai for a few days, while others remain for several weeks to complete projects or manage client requirements.
Rudraya Homes provides accommodation options suited to different travel arrangements, subject to apartment availability and occupancy requirements.
The serviced apartments are suitable for:
- Corporate professionals attending meetings in Bandra and BKC
- Consultants and project teams working on temporary assignments
- Employees relocating to Mumbai for professional commitments
- Business owners and executives visiting clients or partners
- Extended-stay travellers requiring furnished accommodation
Guests can contact the reservations team with their preferred dates, number of occupants and accommodation requirements to receive suitable apartment recommendations.
A Practical Alternative to Conventional Hotel Stays
For professionals spending several days or weeks in Mumbai, having a furnished apartment can offer greater flexibility than a standard hotel room.
Kitchen facilities allow guests to prepare meals, while work-friendly spaces support professional responsibilities. Housekeeping and guest assistance further reduce the everyday responsibilities associated with temporary accommodation.
Rudraya Homes combines these residential facilities with managed hospitality services, allowing guests to maintain familiar routines while travelling.
Its accommodation options include furnished studios, premium one-bedroom apartments and selected units with private terraces.
Explore Corporate Housing Options at Rudraya Homes
Companies, corporate travel coordinators and individual professionals can explore Rudraya Homes' corporate accommodation service online.
Visitors searching for corporate housing mumbai can review available apartment features and contact the reservations team for pricing and availability.
Corporate Housing and Business Travel Stays:
About Rudraya Homes
Established in 2023, Rudraya Homes is a professionally managed serviced accommodation provider located in Khar West, Mumbai. The company offers furnished studio and one-bedroom apartments for corporate travellers, families, relocating professionals and guests requiring flexible accommodation. Its properties provide practical amenities including equipped kitchens, Wi-Fi, comfortable living spaces and regular housekeeping. With convenient access to Bandra and BKC, Rudraya Homes focuses on providing comfortable residential stays supported by hospitality services. Guests can explore accommodation options and contact the reservations team through the official website.
Media and Booking Contact
Company: Rudraya Homes
Address: Shiv Om, 7th Floor, 1st Road, Plot 32, Jaibharat Society, Khar West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400052
Phone / WhatsApp: +91 98691 21212
Email:...
Website:
Corporate Housing:
MUMBAI, INDIA, Rudraya Homes, a serviced accommodation provider based in Khar West, Mumbai, is highlighting its corporate housing services for professionals visiting the city for business meetings, temporary assignments and extended work commitments.
The company offers furnished studio and one-bedroom apartments equipped with everyday living facilities, workspaces and housekeeping services. The accommodation is designed for guests who prefer the privacy of an apartment while retaining the convenience of professionally managed hospitality.
Furnished Apartments Designed for Business Travellers
Business travel often involves demanding schedules, online meetings and time spent away from home. Having access to a comfortable living space, a functional kitchen and reliable internet can make an extended assignment easier to manage.
Rudraya Homes offers accommodation with facilities including:
- Fully furnished studios and 1BHK apartments with comfortable interiors
- High-speed Wi-Fi and dedicated workspaces for professional requirements
- Equipped kitchens and kitchenettes for everyday meal preparation
- Regular housekeeping and fresh linen for convenient stays
- Air conditioning and Smart TVs for comfort and entertainment
- Flexible short-term and extended-stay arrangements based on availability
- Guest assistance and self check-in facilities for convenient arrivals
For companies exploring corporate housing mumbai options, these serviced apartments provide an alternative to conventional hotel accommodation, particularly when employees require greater independence during longer assignments.
Convenient Location Near Bandra and BKC
Rudraya Homes is located in Khar West, a residential neighbourhood with access to Bandra, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Khar Road railway station and Mumbai's western suburbs.
BKC is a major commercial destination that attracts professionals attending meetings, conferences and corporate engagements.
Staying in Khar West allows business visitors to remain connected to these commercial areas while enjoying a residential setting with nearby restaurants, cafés, shops and transport facilities.
The location is also suitable for professionals visiting Mumbai from other cities who require temporary furnished accommodation.
Flexible Corporate Accommodation for Different Stay Durations
Not every business assignment follows a fixed schedule. Some professionals visit Mumbai for a few days, while others remain for several weeks to complete projects or manage client requirements.
Rudraya Homes provides accommodation options suited to different travel arrangements, subject to apartment availability and occupancy requirements.
The serviced apartments are suitable for:
- Corporate professionals attending meetings in Bandra and BKC
- Consultants and project teams working on temporary assignments
- Employees relocating to Mumbai for professional commitments
- Business owners and executives visiting clients or partners
- Extended-stay travellers requiring furnished accommodation
Guests can contact the reservations team with their preferred dates, number of occupants and accommodation requirements to receive suitable apartment recommendations.
A Practical Alternative to Conventional Hotel Stays
For professionals spending several days or weeks in Mumbai, having a furnished apartment can offer greater flexibility than a standard hotel room.
Kitchen facilities allow guests to prepare meals, while work-friendly spaces support professional responsibilities. Housekeeping and guest assistance further reduce the everyday responsibilities associated with temporary accommodation.
Rudraya Homes combines these residential facilities with managed hospitality services, allowing guests to maintain familiar routines while travelling.
Its accommodation options include furnished studios, premium one-bedroom apartments and selected units with private terraces.
Explore Corporate Housing Options at Rudraya Homes
Companies, corporate travel coordinators and individual professionals can explore Rudraya Homes' corporate accommodation service online.
Visitors searching for corporate housing mumbai can review available apartment features and contact the reservations team for pricing and availability.
Corporate Housing and Business Travel Stays:
About Rudraya Homes
Established in 2023, Rudraya Homes is a professionally managed serviced accommodation provider located in Khar West, Mumbai. The company offers furnished studio and one-bedroom apartments for corporate travellers, families, relocating professionals and guests requiring flexible accommodation. Its properties provide practical amenities including equipped kitchens, Wi-Fi, comfortable living spaces and regular housekeeping. With convenient access to Bandra and BKC, Rudraya Homes focuses on providing comfortable residential stays supported by hospitality services. Guests can explore accommodation options and contact the reservations team through the official website.
Media and Booking Contact
Company: Rudraya Homes
Address: Shiv Om, 7th Floor, 1st Road, Plot 32, Jaibharat Society, Khar West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400052
Phone / WhatsApp: +91 98691 21212
Email:...
Website:
Corporate Housing:
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