Kestra Medical Technologies To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KIRKLAND, Wash., Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KMTS), a leading wearable medical device and digital healthcare company, is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Event: Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference 2026

Date: Tuesday, November 10

Presentation time: 2:40 p.m. ET

Event: Stifel Healthcare Conference 2026

Date: Wednesday, November 11

Presentation time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Event: Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, December 1

Presentation time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Interested parties may access the live webcast and replay of each presentation by visiting the Kestra investor relations website.

About Kestra

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. is a leading wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Investor contact Neil Bhalodkar...