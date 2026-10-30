MEXC Launches Canton 0-Fee Carnival With $1M Prize Pool

MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, announced the launch of the Canton 0-Fee Carnival together with Canton. From 10:00 UTC on October 30 to 10:00 UTC on November 30, 2026, users can trade CC spot and futures pairs with 0 fees and share a $1M prize pool through a series of events, including Welcome Power Reward, Treasure Lever Frenzy, and Canton Trading Rush.

As traditional finance and digital assets continue to converge, Canton Network has emerged as a notable project in this space. Its privacy-enabled blockchain infrastructure is designed for institutional financial markets, addressing the need to protect sensitive financial data while enabling interoperability across applications and preserving institutional control. The network supports the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs) and enables financial applications to connect and coordinate workflows. Canton Coin (CC) is the network's native utility token, used to pay network fees and reward participants for their contributions to the ecosystem.

Canton 0-Fee Carnival Highlights



0-Fee Trading Fest: Zero trading fees on CC/USDT and CC/USDC spot pairs and CCUSDT futures.

Welcome Power Reward: Users who register during the event, make a net deposit of at least $100 and hold it for at least 24 hours receive a $200 CC position airdrop and $5 in CC, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Treasure Lever Frenzy: Users complete trading missions on CC/USDT spot and CCUSDT futures to earn chances to pull the treasure lever, with rewards of up to $1,000 in CC, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Canton Trading Rush: Users who reach a cumulative trading volume of at least $5,000 on CC/USDT spot share 1,500,000 CC, and those who reach at least $100,000 on CCUSDT perpetual futures share 3,500,000 CC, with per-user caps of 1,000 CC and 3,000 CC respectively.

Buy and Hold to Earn: Users who buy and hold at least 1,000 CC on spot share 1,000,000 CC based on their average valid holdings, measured through random daily snapshots, with a cap of 2,500 CC per user. Learn to Earn: Users who read the Canton Academy article and complete the quiz receive 50 CC, with 500,000 CC available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The campaign reflects MEXC's focus on areas such as real-world asset (RWA) tokenization and institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure, helping users discover emerging projects and access new trading opportunities. MEXC offers a wide range of assets in one place, including crypto assets, stocks, ETFs, tokenized assets, and commodities, giving users a single gateway to global markets. By expanding asset access and lowering trading barriers, MEXC continues to deliver on its vision of "0 Fees, Infinite Opportunities."



To learn more and join the Canton 0-Fee Carnival, please visit the event page.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is a leading global multi-asset trading platform built as your 0-fee gateway to infinite opportunities. Serving users across 170+ markets, MEXC provides simple and efficient access to crypto, stocks, tokenized assets, derivatives, and a growing range of TradFi-linked opportunities through one account and one gateway.

With 0 trading fees, deep liquidity, broad asset coverage, and a high-performance trading experience, MEXC is designed for retail users who want to discover earlier, act faster, and trade with fewer barriers. As crypto and traditional finance continue to converge, MEXC is committed to making global opportunities more accessible, helping users trade freely and MEXCmize every opportunity.

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Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the volatility of financial markets, including digital assets, tokenized assets, and traditional financial products, investors should carefully assess market conditions, underlying asset fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any investment or trading decisions.

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