FEDCON Reminds Contractors To Do What Is Necessary To Maintain Level 1 CMMC Compliance

FEDCON, No Nonsense Contract Consulting

Marina Nicola | Director of Client Operations

FEDCON issued an advisory today urging all current and prospective contractors to take the necessary steps maintain Level 1 CMMC

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Federal Endowment Directing Consultants, LLC (FEDCON ) issued an advisory today urging all current and prospective federal government contractors to take the necessary steps to achieve and maintain Level 1 Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) compliance [cite: 1.2.3]. As the Department of Defense (DoD) continues to finalize and enforce its cybersecurity requirements, FEDCON is actively reminding businesses that foundational cyber hygiene is no longer optional for those wishing to participate in the federal supply chain.CMMC Level 1 applies to all contractors and subcontractors that handle Federal Contract Information (FCI). It requires companies to implement 15 basic safeguarding requirements, such as establishing robust password policies, installing reliable antivirus software, and physically securing access to business networks. FEDCON advises that neglecting these foundational security measures can immediately disqualify a business from winning defense contracts and acting as a subcontractor on major federal projects.Contractors must formally conduct an annual self-assessment of their CMMC Level 1 compliance and upload their scores into the DoD's Supplier Performance Risk System (SPRS). FEDCON reports that many small and mid-sized enterprises mistakenly believe that implementing basic security software is sufficient, often failing to document their protocols or officially record their status in the SPRS database. An incomplete or missing SPRS profile creates a significant barrier to entry for lucrative government opportunities and can stall contract awards.To support the defense industrial base, FEDCON provides strategic guidance to businesses navigating these regulatory hurdles. The firm incorporates compliance planning into its comprehensive proposal management and capture strategy, ensuring clients are fully qualified before dedicating time and resources to a bid [cite: 1.2.4]. By integrating cybersecurity requirements into the initial stages of government contracting, FEDCON helps its partners avoid costly disqualifications and maintain a competitive edge in the federal marketplace.Contractors seeking guidance on CMMC compliance requirements, SAM registration, or federal capture strategy can find resources and schedule an advisory call through the company's official website.

Marina Nicola

Federal Endowment Directing Consultants, LLC

+1 855-233-3266

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FEDCON Reminds Contractors to Do What is Necessary to Maintain Level 1 CMMC Compliance News Provided By Federal Endowment Directing Consultants, LLC October 30, 2026, 09:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Law



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