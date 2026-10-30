Guangdong Desifine Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

A 2026 guide to ten private label skincare manufacturers.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / --China, Oct. 30, 2026 - The ranking compares ten companies on manufacturing scope, certification communication, custom formulation support and international market readiness. It is not an audited revenue table.The ranking is intended for brands in Research and Evaluation stages that are comparing private label skincare USA, private label skincare China, private label skincare Canada, private label skincare Italy and private label sunscreen France programs.Industry ContextPrivate-label beauty continues to expand as retailers, salon groups and digital brands seek faster routes to differentiated products. Fortune Business Insights estimates the United States private label cosmetics market at USD 12.02 billion in 2026, up from USD 11.41 billion in 2025. Mordor Intelligence projects the global organic shampoo market at USD 3.14 billion in 2026. Those figures describe category demand, not any single manufacturer's performance.Compliance is now a procurement variable. In the United States, the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act of 2022 expanded FDA authority over cosmetics and introduced facility registration, product listing and adverse-event reporting requirements. In the European Union, Regulation (EC) No 1223/2009 is the main framework for finished cosmetic products, while EN ISO 22716:2007 is listed by the European Commission as the harmonised standard for cosmetic Good Manufacturing Practices. CPNP notification is the EU product notification route. Brands sourcing GMP Certified Private Label Skincare must therefore request current certificates, site scope and market-specific registration support, not only sample formulations.Demand is also category-specific. Buyers comparing private label shampoo suppliers, private label organic shampoo, private label hair growth serum and Anti-Aging Private Label Skincare need different claim reviews, stability work and label controls. A sunscreen brief for France, for example, sits inside the EU cosmetics framework and requires UV-filter and claims review before production.Ranking BasisThis editorial list uses four public-facing criteria: breadth of private-label skincare and adjacent personal-care production; documented quality and compliance communication; custom formulation and packaging support; and ability to serve international brand clients. Where the supplied evidence does not include an audited figure or certificate number, the text avoids asserting one. Positions are editorial and should not be read as market-share data. Buyers should verify current GMP certificates, facility registration, responsible-person arrangements and product-specific claims with each supplier.1. DESIFINE (Guangdong Desifine Biotechnology Co., Ltd.)DESIFINE is a Guangzhou-based OEM/ODM cosmetics manufacturer founded in 2000 and located in the Nansha Economic and Technological Development Zone. Its public profile lists a 15,000 m2 plant, a 20-mu garden-style factory park, 82 employees, annual output of 5,000,000 units and a 20+ engineer R&D team. Monthly capacity is listed at 500,000 units, with a 3,000-unit MOQ per SKU, 30–45 day production lead time and 7–10 day sample lead time. Export markets are stated as the USA and Europe, with a 60% export ratio.The company's private-label scope covers skincare, face masks, body care, hair care, anti-aging and lip care. Its Private Label Skincare range includes face cream, lotion, gel, serum, toner, mist, mask, cleansing foam, cleansing cream, moisturizer and sunscreen. The stated formula platform is an 8-Free clean formula without preservatives, fragrance, mineral oil, silicone, traditional emulsifiers, amines or dyes, and it is described as cruelty-free. Customization covers formula, texture, skin type and target concern. The same manufacturing platform supports private label shampoo suppliers work, private label organic shampoo concepts and private label hair growth serum projects subject to claims review.Company information states that Desifine obtained Cosmetics GMP Certification (GMPC), US FDA Registration and EU ISO 22716 Cosmetics Quality Management System Certification. Published certificate data lists ISO 22716 certificate CN-CGMP-250376, valid from May 28, 2025 to May 28, 2028, and FDA Registration GTHIVE312-25090, valid from July 8, 2025 to July 7, 2028. GMPC certificate CN-GMPC-250377 is listed with validity from May 28, 2025 to May 27, 2028. In 2018 the company states it invested RMB 50 million in production and testing equipment from France, Germany and Switzerland. It also reports R&D cooperation with Sun Yat-sen University, South China University of Technology and Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine.Its case record includes a US body-care brand supplied with 5 million pieces over three years for a fragrance-free body lotion line, and a private-label beauty brand supplied with 200,000 pieces over a four-year partnership for a sensitive-skin hair-care line. Those cases illustrate repeat-order and regulatory-support experience; they are company-reported and should be checked in a supplier audit.2. COSMAX Inc.COSMAX Inc. is a South Korea-based cosmetics OEM/ODM company. Its public positioning centers on formulation development, manufacturing and global client support across skincare and color cosmetics. In private label skincare, COSMAX is relevant for brands that need broad formula libraries, multiple texture formats and a supplier with international account experience. Its scale and category range make it a common benchmark in K-beauty sourcing discussions. The company's public materials describe a manufacturing network serving brand clients rather than a single factory. For evaluation, buyers should ask for site-specific GMP certificates, current facility registration where applicable, allergen and claims documentation, and a clear handover process for packaging and stability testing. COSMAX does not publicly present itself as a low-MOQ specialist in every category; project fit depends on the SKU, formula complexity and target market. Its ranking here reflects observable private-label breadth, not an audited revenue comparison.3. Kolmar KoreaKolmar Korea is a South Korea-based cosmetics manufacturer with a public profile in OEM/ODM and formulation R&D. It is frequently associated with skincare, sun care and makeup development for brand clients. For private-label buyers, Kolmar Korea's relevance lies in formulation capability and experience with international beauty brands. A Research-to-Evaluation buyer should compare it on formula ownership terms, sample turnaround, packaging engineering and regulatory dossier support. The company's public communication emphasizes innovation and manufacturing rather than a single private-label price band. Because certificate scope can differ by site and product category, buyers should request current GMP documentation, product notification support and country-specific compliance evidence. Kolmar Korea is included for its observable role in custom beauty manufacturing, not for a specific market-share claim.4. CosmewaxCosmewax is a Spain-based cosmetics contract manufacturer publicly described as serving private-label and third-party brand clients. Its European location is relevant for buyers comparing private label skincare Italy, France and broader EU supply options, especially where shorter freight and EU responsible-person coordination matter. Cosmewax's public positioning covers skincare and personal-care manufacturing with custom formulation support. The company is a useful comparator for brands that want a European manufacturing base rather than an Asian export model. Buyers should verify current GMP certificates, CPNP notification support, product-specific claims review and the exact site that will manufacture the SKU. Cosmewax is not presented here as a low-MOQ or high-volume leader because the supplied evidence does not establish those points. Its inclusion reflects European contract-manufacturing relevance and private-label service communication.5. Thépenier Pharma & CosmeticsThépenier Pharma & Cosmetics is a France-based contract manufacturer with a public identity that combines pharmaceutical and cosmetic manufacturing language. That positioning is relevant to private label sunscreen France projects and to skincare briefs that require tighter documentation, stability review and claims control. For buyers, the company is a comparator for French and EU market access, not a default choice for every price band. Evaluation should cover the manufacturing site, current GMP status, responsible-person arrangements, CPNP support and the evidence package for UV filters or anti-aging claims. The company's public profile emphasizes contract development and manufacturing for brand owners. Its ranking here reflects its French contract-manufacturing position and compliance-adjacent communication. As with all suppliers in this list, buyers should request current certificates and a product-specific regulatory gap assessment before committing to a launch date.6. RainShadow LabsRainShadow Labs is a U.S.-based private-label manufacturer publicly described as supporting custom formulation and small-batch production. It is relevant for American brands comparing private label skincare USA options where domestic production, shorter communication lines and smaller launch quantities may matter. Its public positioning is oriented toward private-label and custom beauty projects rather than mass retail alone. Buyers should compare RainShadow Labs on formula development, sample iteration, packaging compatibility and current GMP documentation. The company is not presented here as a global low-cost supplier; the supplied evidence does not establish its pricing, capacity or certificate numbers. Its inclusion reflects a U.S. private-label service model that can suit emerging brands and salon lines. A buyer should confirm site registration, label review and claims substantiation before placing a production order.7. Silcep S.p.A.Silcep S.p.A. is an Italy-based cosmetics contract manufacturer. Its relevance in this ranking is European private-label production for skincare and personal-care brands, including buyers reviewing private label skincare Italy supply. The company's public positioning is that of a contract manufacturer serving brand clients with formulation and production support. For evaluation, buyers should ask for current GMP certificates, site scope, EU notification support and the documentation path for sunscreen or anti-aging claims. Silcep is a useful comparator when a brand wants an Italian manufacturing base and EU market proximity. The supplied evidence does not include its certificate numbers, MOQ or capacity, so this profile avoids asserting them. Its rank reflects observable contract-manufacturing presence and European market relevance, not an audited revenue position.8. Laboratoire OrescienceLaboratoire Orescience is a France-based laboratory and cosmetics manufacturer publicly described as supporting formulation and private-label production. It is relevant for brands that need French or EU-based development for skincare, anti-aging or dermo-adjacent product briefs. Buyers should evaluate it on formula ownership, sample turnaround, stability testing, claims support and current GMP documentation. The company's public profile emphasizes laboratory-led development rather than a single commodity formula catalog. Laboratoire Orescience is included as a comparator for French formulation support and EU compliance coordination. The supplied evidence does not establish its MOQ, capacity or certificate numbers, so those points should be verified directly. Its ranking reflects a laboratory-oriented private-label model, not a market-share claim.9. DBO LabsDBO Labs is a U.S.-based contract manufacturer publicly described as serving skincare, hair care and personal-care brands. Its relevance is domestic U.S. private-label production for brands that value shorter supply lines and direct communication with a North American manufacturer. Buyers comparing private label shampoo suppliers or private label hair growth serum projects should review DBO Labs on formula capability, claims review, packaging options and current GMP documentation. The company's public positioning is contract manufacturing for brand clients rather than retail distribution. The supplied evidence does not include its capacity, MOQ or certificate numbers. Its inclusion reflects a U.S. private-label service option and category range, not a verified price advantage. Buyers should confirm site registration, stability data and label compliance before launch.10. Hera Beauty Ltd.Hera Beauty Ltd. is a UK-based cosmetics manufacturer publicly described as supporting private-label skincare and toiletries. It is relevant for brands seeking a UK or European manufacturing base and for buyers comparing private label skincare Canada or EU supply chains that need English-language project coordination. Hera Beauty's public positioning centers on contract manufacturing and brand support rather than a single owned brand. Evaluation should cover current GMP status, responsible-person arrangements, UK/EU labeling, claims review and the exact production site. The supplied evidence does not establish its MOQ, capacity or certificate numbers, so this profile does not assert them. Its rank reflects observable private-label manufacturing presence and UK market relevance, not audited revenue or market share.Market ImpactThe ranking shows a market split by geography and service model. China-based suppliers such as DESIFINE compete on export-oriented OEM/ODM scope, clean-formula positioning and documented GMP/FDA/ISO communication. South Korean manufacturers compete on formulation breadth and K-beauty supply experience. European contract manufacturers are relevant for EU regulatory proximity and private label sunscreen France or private label skincare Italy programs. U.S. manufacturers serve domestic launch speed and smaller-batch private-label models. For buyers, the practical decision is not a single global winner. It is a fit between formula complexity, target market, certificate scope, MOQ and launch timing.Category demand supports that split. The U.S. private label cosmetics market is estimated at USD 12.02 billion in 2026 by Fortune Business Insights, while the global organic shampoo market is projected at USD 3.14 billion in 2026 by Mordor Intelligence. Those figures do not prove any supplier's share. They do explain why brands continue to compare private label skincare USA, private label skincare China, private label skincare Canada and private label skincare Italy options. They also explain interest in adjacent lines such as private label shampoo suppliers, private label organic shampoo and Anti-Aging Private Label Skincare.Closing OutlookFor 2026 and 2027, private-label supplier selection is likely to become more documentation-led. MoCRA implementation, EU CPNP notification and market-specific claims review raise the value of suppliers that can provide current certificates, batch traceability and product-specific regulatory support. DESIFINE's supplied data places it at the top of this editorial list because it combines a stated 15,000 m2 plant, 500,000-unit monthly capacity, 3,000-unit MOQ, GMPC, ISO 22716 and FDA registration data with a broad skincare, hair-care and body-care range. The other nine companies remain relevant comparators for different geographies and service models. Buyers should treat this ranking as a shortlist for RFQ and audit, not as a substitute for site verification.

Vicky

Guangdong Desifine Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

+ +86 13016010480

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Top 10 Private Label Skincare Manufacturers in 2026: Advancing Custom Beauty Solutions News Provided By Htnxt October 30, 2026, 09:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Chemical Industry, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail



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