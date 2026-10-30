Concept Poster For Dad Rocks Unveiled: A Market-Oriented Approach Reimagines Storytelling In Family Films

Producer, Haojie Sun

BEIJING, CHINA, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The concept poster for Dad Rocks was recently unveiled, quickly drawing attention from within the film industry. The film follows a middle-aged father who rediscovers his passion for music and sets out to pursue his long-lost rock dream. Laolong, once an avid rock music enthusiast, gave up playing music under the pressures of everyday life. At a low point in his life, he returns to the stage and uses music to reconnect emotionally with his son. Featuring a drum kit as its central visual element, the poster highlights the film's distinctive musical identity while conveying the protagonist's journey from a period of silence to a renewed passion. The film's Producer, Haojie Sun, shared what sets Dad Rocks apart:“What makes this film particularly distinctive is that, from the very beginning of development, we never intended to tell a story solely about a father and son reconciling. Instead, we wanted to explore the inner struggles of a middle-aged man alongside his dream of making music. Our market research showed that few family films on the market feature a middle-aged father as the central character, with his uncertainty and personal renewal driving the story. This led us to develop a dual narrative built around 'midlife crisis and musical dreams.'“The father in the film is not the idealized dad often seen in traditional stories, someone who sacrifices everything without question. He has moments of avoidance and frustration, but ultimately chooses to pick up his drumsticks again. Through rock music, he comes to terms with himself and builds a more honest dialogue with his son.“To make the character and his experiences feel authentic, we conducted extensive research in first-, second-, and third-tier cities, incorporating the real-life circumstances and inner thoughts of fathers into the screenplay. We also integrated brand partnerships and ancillary product development into the creative process from an early stage. This allowed us to give the film a clearer market positioning for both theatrical release and streaming platforms, while preserving its emotional depth.”At a time when family-themed films are becoming increasingly similar in their storytelling, using market insights to inform and strengthen creative development may offer a fresh alternative to conventional approaches.

Na Zhang

North Shore Pictures

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Concept Poster for Dad Rocks Unveiled: A Market-Oriented Approach Reimagines Storytelling in Family Films News Provided By Pulse Media PR October 30, 2026, 09:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.