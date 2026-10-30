Sunainaa: I Refuse To Let Someone Else's Actions Define My Peace!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 30 (IANS) A couple of days after she announced that she would be initiating criminal and civil proceedings against every person responsible for creating, publishing or circulating a morphed AI video, actress Sunainaa has now made it clear that she will not let someone else's actions define her peace.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen a post in which she shared her thoughts on the recent development, the actress wrote, "At a time when women's safety is already a serious concern, it is deeply disturbing that we still have to fight for something as fundamental as the right to exist without our identities being exploited or our dignity being compromised."

She went on to say, "There is anger, there is disgust, and there is absolutely no justification for this kind of behaviour. What makes it even more disturbing is the casualness with which someone can misuse a woman's image, as though her consent, her feelings and her voice simply do not matter."

Sunainaa said, "I refuse to let someone else's actions define my peace or dictate how I choose to show up in the world. But let us also recognise that fabricated content of this nature is not harmless. It is a serious violation, and it is important that we recognise it for what it is."

The actress ended the post by making an appeal to the public. She said, "To everyone reading this, each of us has a part to play. Do not engage with content that exploits someone's identity. Question what you see, and speak up when you witness it. These may seem like small choices, but collectively, they shape the world we live in."

It may be recalled that a couple of days ago, the actress had put out a statement in which she had said, "It has come to my notice that an AI video is being circulated on social media and other online platforms in which my face has been morphed, using artificial intelligence, onto obscene content. The content is digitally generated or manipulated, with a person made to resemble me in appearance, likeness and persona."

She had gone on to say, "I am appalled and disgusted by this vile and malicious act, and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms."

Making it clear that she had neither consented to nor authorised the creation, publication or circulation of the content in question in any manner, the actress said that any suggestion, express or implied, that she was associated with it was false, misleading and without any foundation.

"This is a gross violation of my dignity, my privacy and my identity. It amounts to sexual harassment, is defamatory, and constitutes a criminal offence under the laws of India, including the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Such conduct is wholly unacceptable and will not be tolerated," she had said.

Cautioning those responsible for the video to immediately stop creating, uploading, sharing, forwarding or reposting the content, or any part or variation of it, the actress had asked people to delete it from every platform, account, group and device under their control.

"I will initiate criminal and civil proceedings, without further notice, against every person responsible for creating, publishing or circulating this content. Anyone who shares it further will also be held liable.I request my well-wishers, the public and the media not to share this content, and to report it wherever it is found. All my rights and remedies are expressly reserved," she had stated.