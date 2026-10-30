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Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting In Harboes Bryggeri A/S


Date: 2026-10-30 05:46:25

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting in Harboes Bryggeri A/S

The extraordinary general meeting will take place Tuesday 1 Decembert 2026 at 10 am at DLA Piper Denmark Advokatpartnerselskab, Oslo Plads 2, 2100 Copenhagen, Denmark.

Attachments

  • Announcement of extraordinary general meeting 2026
  • Registration form 2026
  • Proxy voting 2026
  • Vote by correspondence 2026

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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