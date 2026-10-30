Automotive Tires Industry To Surpass USD 228 Bn By 2032 Fueled By Expanding Vehicle Ownership And Tire Replacement Cycles, Reports Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The automotive tires market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.08% during 2027–2032, with Asia-Pacific leading the global market with a 55.16% share in 2026.

Hyderabad, India, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the automotive tires market size is projected to grow from USD 196.4 billion in 2027 to USD 228.6 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 3.08%. Growing demand for fuel-efficient tires, low-noise electric vehicle fitments, and improved tire performance is encouraging manufacturers to focus on product development and engineering capabilities. Vehicle manufacturers are placing greater emphasis on tire efficiency and durability to meet changing vehicle requirements. At the same time, suppliers are expanding regional distribution networks to strengthen market reach and serve replacement demand. However, fluctuations in natural rubber supply, raw material costs, and varying replacement cycles across regions continue to influence production planning and business expansion strategies.

Automotive Tires Market Trends and Drivers

IoT-enabled smart-tire adoption in North American last-mile delivery fleets

North American last-mile fleets are increasingly adopting smart-tire services that combine tire supply with real-time monitoring of pressure, temperature, mileage, and tread depth. Goodyear's Tires-as-a-Service program uses Aperia's Halo Connect i3 technology to identify tire issues and arrange maintenance when needed. Its per-mile subscription model helps fleet operators manage tire conditions while creating recurring service opportunities for tire suppliers.

Growing demand for ultra-low-noise tires as electric vehicle adoption increases across European passenger cars

Continental's EcoContact 7 has been selected as the exclusive factory-fit tire for Renault's all-electric Twingo, reflecting growing demand for energy-efficient and low-noise tires. Its strong EU-label ratings for rolling noise and energy efficiency highlight the importance of tire performance in electric vehicle design. This partnership also creates opportunities for tire manufacturers through exclusive supply agreements with automakers.

“The automotive tires market requires a balanced assessment of replacement demand, vehicle production, pricing trends, and regional differences. Mordor Intelligence applies a consistent research approach, combining market data validation and structured analysis to support commercially relevant decisions.” says Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence .

Automotive Tires Market Share by Region

Replacement tire demand remains under pressure across North America, Europe, and South America due to weaker sales and growing import competition. These conditions are challenging tire manufacturers to manage production costs, strengthen distribution networks, and maintain competitiveness. In Brazil, domestic producers also face increasing pressure from Asian imports, making it harder to retain their share of the replacement market.

Asia-Pacific continues to offer strong growth opportunities for automotive tire manufacturers, supported by rising vehicle production and expanding replacement demand. Increasing tire sales in key markets such as China and Japan are strengthening regional demand across both original equipment and replacement segments. This creates opportunities for suppliers to serve vehicle manufacturers while expanding their presence in the aftermarket.

Automotive Tires Industry Segmentation

By Tire Type



Summer

Winter

All-Season All-Terrain / Mud-Terrain

By Tire Design



Radial

Bias Non-Pneumatic / Airless

By Vehicle Type



Passenger Cars

SUVs & Crossovers

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Trucks & Buses

Two-Wheelers Off-the-Road & Specialty (OTR, Agriculture, Mining, Racing)

By Application



On-Road Off-Road (Construction, Mining, Agriculture)

By End User



OEM Aftermarket (Replacement & Retread)

By Rim Size



Below 15 Inches

15–20 Inches Above 20 Inches

By Propulsion



Internal Combustion Vehicles

Battery Electric Vehicles Hybrid & Fuel Cell Vehicles

Automotive Tires Companies

Bridgestone Corporation

Michelin Group

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Continental AG

Pirelli & C. SpA

Hankook Tire & Technology

Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries

MRF Ltd.

Apollo Tyres

JK Tyre & Industries

Kumho Tire



Toyo Tire Corporation

Nexen Tire

Zhongce Rubber Group

Linglong Tire

CEAT Ltd.

Sailun Group

Nokian Tyres

Triangle Tire



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