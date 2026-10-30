Capital Numbers Expands Salesforce Implementation Services After Epitome Cloud Acquisition

Salesforce, Revenue Cloud, CPQ, and CLM delivery for US and global enterprises, now backed by Capital Numbers' engineering, cloud, data, and AI teams.

- Mukul Gupta, CEOKOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Capital Numbers Infotech Limited (BSE SME: Scrip Code 544343), a digital engineering and technology services company, has announced the expansion of its Salesforce implementation services following its acquisition of Epitome Cloud Inc., a New Jersey-headquartered Salesforce and enterprise transformation specialist.The expanded Salesforce practice now covers Revenue Cloud, CPQ, and contract lifecycle management (CLM), alongside Sales Cloud and Service Cloud. It helps enterprises connect customer data, pricing, quoting, contracts, and AI-driven workflows on Salesforce, with client engagement in the US and delivery from India."Enterprises need more than a Salesforce implementation. They need their customer data, revenue processes, contracts, and existing applications to work together," said Mukul Gupta, CEO of Capital Numbers.“By combining Epitome Cloud's Salesforce expertise with our engineering, cloud, data, and AI capabilities, we can address enterprise needs and provide support from implementation to ongoing operations.”What the Expanded Salesforce Practice Delivers● End-to-end Salesforce delivery: Consulting, implementation, configuration and customization, data migration, enterprise integration, testing and post-launch support across Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Revenue Cloud and CPQ.● Faster, more consistent revenue operations: Pricing, quoting and approval workflows on Salesforce Revenue Cloud and CPQ, including migration of existing CPQ implementations to Revenue Cloud.● Contract lifecycle management: CLM implementation and integration with Salesforce on Conga, Agiloft, and Onit, so contracts stay connected to quotes and orders.● AI and data readiness: Using Salesforce data (Data 360, formerly Data Cloud) for analytics, workflow automation, and Agentforce AI agents, built on each client's data foundation.● US engagement, India delivery: US client relationships led from New Jersey, with delivery from India, including a Salesforce-focused team in Hyderabad.About Capital NumbersFounded in 2012 and headquartered in Kolkata, Capital Numbers Infotech Limited is listed on the BSE SME Exchange. Its 600+ professionals provide custom software development, AI/ML and generative AI, cloud and data engineering, and Salesforce consulting from delivery centers in Kolkata, Gurugram and Hyderabad, and serve clients in the US, UK, Europe, Middle East and Asia-Pacific. The company is ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II certified. Learn more at capitalnumbers.About Epitome CloudEpitome Cloud Inc., now part of Capital Numbers, is an enterprise technology consulting company specializing in Salesforce, revenue lifecycle management, contract management, and enterprise workflows. The company has operations in New Jersey and Hyderabad, India.

Mukul Gupta

CapitalNumbers Infotech Limited

+91 33 6799 2222

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Capital Numbers Expands Salesforce Implementation Services After Epitome Cloud Acquisition News Provided By CapitalNumbers Infotech Limited October 30, 2026, 09:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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