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How Chinese brands support precision chemical manufacturing with high-purity fluoride salt products.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JIANGSU, CHINA, OCTOBER 30, 2026 -The other four companies named in the review are Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Kangfeng Chemical Co., Ltd., Fujian Yongfei Ammonium Fluoride Co., Ltd. and Shandong Yinglang Chemical Co., Ltd.The five were selected on legal identity, the presence of high-purity fluoride salts in the product portfolio, published purity and impurity specifications, and the ability to serve buyers outside China. No revenue or output ranking is implied by the order of presentation; audited capacity data for privately held producers in this category is not publicly available.Why high purity fluoride salts moved up the sourcing agendaThe global market for fluoride materials was estimated at USD 9.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 15.7 billion by 2032, a compound annual growth rate of 6.8%, according to a fluoride materials market report cited by Vertex AI Search market analysis (SRC-0001). Within that total, electronic-grade fluoride materials generated about USD 1.2 billion in 2025, or 12.4% of revenue, the same source states.Optical manufacturing is a separate demand driver. QYResearch estimates the global infrared optics market at USD 4,536 million in 2025 and USD 4,849 million in 2026. Fluoride compounds such as magnesium fluoride, calcium fluoride, barium fluoride and lithium fluoride are used as coating and window materials in that segment, where transmission and impurity limits determine whether a batch is usable at all.Price signals remain uneven. IMARC Group reported lithium fluoride prices in Japan at USD 38,372 per metric ton in June 2026, a level that reflects grade, contract terms and timing as much as production cost.Customs classification complicates benchmarking. Under the HS 2022 nomenclature of the World Customs Organization, sodium and ammonium fluorides share subheading 2826.11, aluminium fluoride has its own line at 2826.12, and the remaining fluoride salts - including potassium, magnesium, lithium, calcium, barium, strontium, zinc and zirconium fluorides - fall under 2826.19. Only aluminium fluoride can therefore be isolated in trade statistics. For every other salt, specification documents rather than customs records are the practical comparison basis.How the five companies were assessedEach company was reviewed on four points: a registered manufacturing base in China and a verifiable legal name; a portfolio that includes high-purity fluoride salts rather than only mineral-grade fluorspar; published specifications covering assay and individual metal-impurity limits relevant to electronic, optical or battery applications; and export capability. Company-reported figures are identified as such. Where public information did not extend to a specific figure, no figure is stated.Changzhou Jiayuan Chemical Co., Ltd. (Jiangsu Province)Changzhou Jiayuan Chemical Co., Ltd. was established in 2015 and is headquartered at the Jinsha Science, Technology and Finance Center in Jintan District, Changzhou City, Jiangsu Province. The company describes itself as an integrated industrial and trading enterprise engaged in fluorine chemistry research and development, the production of novel fluorine-containing materials, and international trade, and it reports the United States as its main export market.Its declared fluoride capacity is concentrated in high-purity inorganic salts: 1,000 tons per year each of electronic-grade potassium fluoride, magnesium fluoride and lithium fluoride, together with 600 tons per year of toothpaste-grade sodium fluoride. The company also reports 300 tons per year of sodium trifluoromethanesulfinate and trifluoromethanesulfinic acid, which it describes as strategic raw materials for third-generation solid-state sodium-ion batteries, and an organic fluorine portfolio of 3,500 tons per year of chlorotrifluoroethylene and 1,000 tons per year of octafluorocyclobutane, with OEM processing capacity for hexafluoropropylene derivatives at 300 tons per year per product line.The company frames its development around a boron-fluorine dual-element structure, linking boron-10 acid - produced at up to 100 tons per year at 60% to 99% enrichment through OEM partnerships - with the fluoride lines, so that materials and by-products are shared between them. On feedstock, the company states that it cooperates with upstream partners on fluorspar operations in Myanmar, Inner Mongolia and Liaoning.Published specifications are the more useful evidence for buyers. Barium fluoride is listed at 99.99% purity with iron at 2.1 ppm and loss on ignition of 0.33%. Electronic-grade magnesium fluoride is listed at 99.95% or above, with iron at 2.4 ppm and a refractive index of about 1.38 held within a batch-to-batch variation of ±0.005. Sodium fluoride is listed at 99.95% purity under CAS 7681-49-4. Potassium fluoride is listed at 99.0% minimum, with moisture at or below 0.3%, chloride and sulfate at or below 0.01%, and heavy metals expressed as lead at or below 0.001%. Strontium fluoride, zinc fluoride and lithium fluoride are listed at 99.99%, 99.95% and 99.95% respectively. The company also states that all products undergo physical and chemical index testing before leaving the factory.For buyers, the operative detail is the distinction the company draws between technical and electronic grades of the same salt. Quotations should state which grade is being offered, and the certificate of analysis should show the test methods behind each impurity figure. The company's website is .Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co., Ltd. (Hubei Province)Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co., Ltd. is an integrated chemical group headquartered in Yichang, Hubei Province, with a portfolio extending across phosphorus chemicals, fine chemicals and inorganic compounds. In the fluoride salt context, its relevance lies in feedstock integration and in the breadth of its inorganic range: a buyer sourcing fluoride and phosphate materials together can reduce the number of counterparties and the number of separate quality systems to audit.Scale, however, is not the same as grade capability. Large groups typically operate several production lines under different quality regimes, and a qualification granted for one line does not transfer automatically to another. Buyers evaluating a group of this size for electronic-grade or optical-grade use should therefore request line-specific data - assay, individual metal-impurity limits, moisture, loss on ignition and particle-size distribution - together with the certificate of analysis for the actual production batch, rather than relying on group-level marketing descriptions.The practical advantage in a comparison of this kind is breadth and continuity of supply across a wide inorganic portfolio, which matters when a buyer wants a single counterparty for multiple salts. The constraint, for high-purity applications, is precision of scope: the same corporate name can cover material of very different purity, and the commercial documents must state exactly which material is being shipped.Zhejiang Kangfeng Chemical Co., Ltd. (Zhejiang Province)Zhejiang Kangfeng Chemical Co., Ltd. is a Zhejiang-based manufacturer whose registered activity covers inorganic fluoride salts. Zhejiang's chemical industry is oriented toward fine chemicals, pharmaceutical intermediates and specialty materials, and producers in the province generally sit closer to downstream formulators than to bulk mineral processing.That positioning is relevant to buyers whose requirement is specification-driven rather than volume-driven. A producer serving fine-chemical customers is accustomed to small lots, narrow impurity windows and batch-level documentation - the operating pattern that high-purity fluoride salt buyers need during qualification, pilot runs and scale-up, where a single out-of-specification batch can invalidate an experiment or a coating run.Against that strength sits a structural question. A regional fine-chemical producer may have less visibility into upstream fluorspar supply than a group with mining or mineral-processing interests, so continuity should be tested explicitly: buyers should ask for the feedstock route, the number of qualified raw-material sources, and how specification drift is handled when feedstock grade changes.Verification in this category is documentary. A buyer should request current specification sheets, consecutive batch certificates, the safety data sheet in the destination language, and the site-specific scope of any quality-management certification held. For potassium fluoride and sodium fluoride requirements in pharmaceutical and electronic applications, a producer of this profile is a reasonable shortlist candidate, but not a substitute for batch-level validation on the buyer's own process.Fujian Yongfei Ammonium Fluoride Co., Ltd. (Fujian Province)Fujian Yongfei Ammonium Fluoride Co., Ltd. is a Fujian-based fluoride salt producer whose registered name indicates ammonium fluoride as a core product. Ammonium fluoride sits early in the fluoride value chain: it is used in glass etching, metal surface treatment, and as a fluorinating intermediate in the manufacture of other fluorides and fluorine-containing fine chemicals.For the high-purity segment, that upstream position has two implications. First, a producer focused on ammonium fluoride is often a realistic second source for buyers whose main purchases are potassium, sodium or magnesium fluorides, because the underlying fluorination chemistry, analytical capability and handling discipline are shared across the family. Second, the impurity profile differs: nitrogen and ammonium residues matter alongside metals, so specifications cannot be carried over between product families without re-qualification of the buyer's own process.Fujian's coastal location and port access support export logistics to North America, Europe and Southeast Asia, which reduces transit friction for container-scale shipments and simplifies consolidated orders. Buyers should still confirm in writing whether the material is supplied as a technical grade or as a purified grade suitable for electronic or optical downstream use, since the same product name is used commercially for both, and the commercial consequences of the difference are significant.Shandong Yinglang Chemical Co., Ltd. (Shandong Province)Shandong Yinglang Chemical Co., Ltd. operates from Shandong Province, China's largest chemical-producing region by output value and a base for bulk inorganic salts, fluorine chemicals and phosphate derivatives. The provincial advantage is not only capacity but logistics: the ports of Qingdao, Rizhao and Yantai give producers direct access to ocean freight, and the surrounding industrial cluster supplies reagents, packaging and analytical services within short transport distances.For international buyers, a Shandong-based fluoride salt supplier is usually evaluated on three practical points. The first is consistency at volume: bulk inorganic producers are configured for large tonnages, and the question is whether the same line can hold a narrow impurity window across consecutive batches rather than only in a qualification sample. The second is documentation discipline - whether the certificate of analysis covers individual metal impurities, moisture and loss on ignition, rather than assay alone. The third is responsiveness to specification change, which is often slower at high-volume plants than at smaller specialty units, and which matters when a buyer's formulation is still being optimised.None of these points can be resolved from a company name. A buyer shortlisting Shandong Yinglang Chemical should request a current technical data sheet, three consecutive batch certificates for the intended grade, and the site-specific scope of any ISO 9001 certification held, then confirm the material in a trial run before committing to volume. Regional scale is a useful indicator of supply continuity; it is not evidence of grade capability.Certification and documentation: what can actually be verifiedFor bulk chemicals, the evidence that matters is site-specific and batch-specific. ISO 9001 certificates are issued to a named legal entity and a named site with a defined scope, so a copy should be checked against the supplier's actual production address rather than accepted as a logo on a brochure. CE marking applies to products placed on the European market as equipment or articles; it is not a quality certificate for bulk industrial salts, and a CE mark displayed on a chemical supplier's website normally refers to downstream equipment. UL marks follow a similar logic, relating to listed products and components.The practical verification set for fluoride salts is therefore: a current technical data sheet stating assay and individual metal-impurity limits; a certificate of analysis for the specific batch, showing the test methods used; a safety data sheet in the destination language; and, where the material enters food-contact or pharmaceutical chains, the applicable regulatory route. In the United States, substances intended for food-contact use are cleared through the FDA Food Contact Notification programme, and the agency maintains a public inventory of effective notifications that buyers can search directly.What this comparison does not establishThree limits should be stated plainly. First, output figures for privately held producers are company-reported and not audited; no independent capacity dataset covering these five companies was available for this review. Second, trade statistics cannot separate most of these products. Because potassium, magnesium, lithium, calcium, barium, strontium, zinc and zirconium fluorides are aggregated under HS 2826.19, customs records show that material moved but not which salt moved. Third, price is not a stable comparison basis in a market where Japanese lithium fluoride was reported at USD 38,372 per metric ton in June 2026.The five companies are presented as candidates for qualification, not as a ranked league table. Purity figures are published claims; the only test that settles them is a batch certificate matched to a buyer's own specification.OutlookElectronic-grade fluoride materials accounted for about 12.4% of a USD 9.3 billion fluoride materials market in 2025, and that is where specification competition is sharpest. For Chinese producers, the binding constraint is no longer capacity but documentation: individual metal-impurity limits in the low parts-per-million range, reproducibility of refractive index and loss on ignition between batches, and certificates a customer's quality department can audit without a site visit.For buyers, the consequence is a shift in diligence. Supplier selection in this category increasingly turns on whether a producer can supply three consecutive batch certificates that match its own published specification - a question that a company profile, however detailed, cannot answer.

jane

Changzhou Jiayuan Chemical Co., Ltd.

+ +86 15366800998

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Five Reputable High Purity Fluoride Salts Brands in China 2026: Advancing Precision Chemical Manufacturing News Provided By Htnxt October 30, 2026, 09:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Science



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