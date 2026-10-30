Allu Arjun Upcoming Movies: Pushpa 3, Atlee's Raaka And 4 More Big Projects

Allu Arjun has an exciting lineup of upcoming films following the success of Pushpa 2. From Atlee's Raaka and Lokesh Kanagaraj's next to potential collaborations with Vanga, Prashanth Neel and Pushpa 3, here's what's ahead.

The success of the Pushpa franchise has significantly strengthened Allu Arjun's position among India's biggest film stars. Naturally, expectations are high for his next projects, with several prominent filmmakers reportedly keen to collaborate with the actor.

While his films with Atlee and Lokesh Kanagaraj have already generated considerable buzz, other names are also making headlines. Potential collaborations with Basil Joseph, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Prashanth Neel, along with the much-anticipated Pushpa 3, have added to the excitement.

A recent social media post by film trade analyst Komal Nahta has further fuelled discussions about the actor's upcoming projects. Here's a closer look at the six films currently associated with Allu Arjun.

Raaka With Atlee And AA23 With Lokesh Kanagaraj

Two of the most anticipated projects in Allu Arjun's lineup are his collaborations with directors Atlee and Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Raaka: The film, directed by Atlee, marks the first collaboration between the filmmaker and Allu Arjun. Sun Pictures has officially announced the project, which also features Deepika Padukone. Atlee previously delivered the blockbuster Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, raising expectations for his upcoming venture with the Telugu superstar.

With two major names coming together, Raaka is expected to be one of the biggest cinematic projects in Allu Arjun's career. Although the makers have kept several details under wraps, the announcement itself has generated considerable excitement among fans.

AA23: Allu Arjun is also set to collaborate with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for a project tentatively titled AA23. The film has already received an official announcement, making it another major addition to the actor's upcoming slate.

In October, Lokesh shared a photograph with Allu Arjun on social media, hinting that interesting updates would be arriving soon. However, details about the film's storyline, cast and the actor's character remain undisclosed.

Since this will be their first collaboration, expectations are naturally high. Fans are particularly curious to see how Lokesh's distinctive filmmaking style will complement Allu Arjun's screen presence.

Basil Joseph, Sandeep Reddy Vanga And Prashanth Neel: Three Potential Collaborations

Apart from his confirmed projects, Allu Arjun could also be exploring collaborations with three prominent directors: Basil Joseph, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Prashanth Neel.

Film trade analyst Komal Nahta recently mentioned these names while discussing the actor's impressive lineup. His post suggested that discussions and possibilities involving these filmmakers could further expand Allu Arjun's upcoming slate.

Basil Joseph's name has previously surfaced in reports about a possible collaboration with the actor. However, an official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.

Similarly, there has been considerable curiosity about a potential Allu Arjun-Sandeep Reddy Vanga collaboration. Vanga, known for films such as Animal and Arjun Reddy, is recognised for his distinctive storytelling and intense characters.

Prashanth Neel, meanwhile, has established himself as a major commercial filmmaker with the KGF franchise and Salaar. A possible collaboration between him and Allu Arjun could bring together two major forces in Indian commercial cinema.

However, it is important to note that these three projects have not received official confirmation. For now, they remain possibilities rather than confirmed additions to the actor's filmography.

Pushpa 3: Will Allu Arjun Return As Pushpa Raj?

Another project generating considerable interest is Pushpa 3. Following the massive success of Pushpa 2, audiences are eager to know what lies ahead for Pushpa Raj.

The first two instalments of the franchise established Allu Arjun as one of the biggest pan-India stars. His portrayal of Pushpa Raj, combined with Sukumar's direction, played a major role in the franchise's popularity.

The possibility of a third instalment has therefore attracted significant attention. Pushpa 3 has also been mentioned by Komal Nahta as part of the actor's potential upcoming lineup.

However, the makers are yet to share a detailed official update regarding the film's production schedule or shooting timeline. Fans will have to wait for further announcements to know when the next chapter of the franchise will take shape.

With Raaka and AA23 already announced, and several other exciting possibilities being discussed, Allu Arjun appears to have an ambitious phase ahead. If the remaining collaborations materialise, his upcoming filmography could bring together some of the biggest directors in Indian cinema.