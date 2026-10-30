'Feel Nahi Hai': Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's Chemistry Fails To Impress Audiences In Ramayana Songs

Mangal Rang and Judi Jodi- the much-hyped songs from the upcoming Ramayana film - has hit a sour note with Indian audiences. Many viewers voiced specific concerns. They found fault with its musical composition, visual presentation, and overall emotional impact, despite early anticipation.

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita. A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer composed the track. Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh lent their voices. Filmmakers meant it to excite fans for the mythological epic.

Music Draws Mixed Reactions

"Putting Sufi qawwali beats into Valmiki's Ramayana is peak Bollywood delusion." That was one user's scathing online comment. Many fans criticised Mangal Rang for its musical style. They found "qawwali-like" elements jarring, not fitting a mythological narrative. One social media user put it bluntly: "Qawwali in Ramayana. AR Rahman never fails to disappoint." Other users pointed to similarities with Rahman's older works, like Kun Faya Kun from Rockstar, and even the Tamil song Enna Solla Pogirai.

Not Just That...

Even Judi Jodi has failed to impress the audiences. Many flagged the 'unrealistic' chemistry between Ram and Sita in the film. While some said, "Feel nahi hai." To some said, "Animation looks cartoonish." Take a look at a few comments here!

What about the film's overall emotional impact?

Early reactions from the Los Angeles world premiere showed a broader concern here. While praising scale, some viewers felt Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's characters lacked "divine aura and emotional weight" on screen. One critic observed: the blend of Indian and Hollywood music often "largely backfires." This is a story demanding divine musical connection.

November 5, 2026 looms – the worldwide release date. Audiences hold high expectations for this Ramayana adaptation. Their mixed opinions remain a hot topic.