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NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- OMODA&JAECOO


Date: 2026-10-30 05:16:40

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by OMODA&JAECOO that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, OMODA 4 Officially Rolls Off the Production Line: OMODA&JAECOO Embarks on a New Million Era issued on April 27, 2026, over GlobeNewswire.


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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