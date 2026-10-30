NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- OMODA&JAECOO
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by OMODA&JAECOO that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, OMODA 4 Officially Rolls Off the Production Line: OMODA&JAECOO Embarks on a New Million Era issued on April 27, 2026, over GlobeNewswire.
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