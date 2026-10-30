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Exploring Product Types, Material Properties, and Ceramic Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FOSHAN, China, October 30, 2026 - China continues to play a significant role in the global ceramic frit industry, supported by an established ceramic materials supply chain and a broad range of glaze-related products. A 2026 industry review highlights five China-based companies associated with ceramic frit and ceramic material solutions: RENOVA INDUSTRIAL & TRADING CO., LTD., Zibo Jinming Glaze Co., Ltd., Jiangxi Qiantao New Materials Co., Ltd., Fujian Minqing Huaya Ceramics Co., Ltd., and Shandong Sinocera Create-tide New Materials High-tech Co., Ltd.Industry Context: China's Ceramic Frit Supply Base and Market DevelopmentChina remains an important production and sourcing market for ceramic frit, serving manufacturers of ceramic tiles, sanitary ware, architectural ceramics, and other fired ceramic products. According to Market Research Future, China accounted for approximately 65% of the global ceramic frit market in 2023. This position reflects the country's established ceramic manufacturing clusters and its extensive network of upstream material suppliers.Market segmentation also highlights the diversity of ceramic frit applications. Future Market Insights estimates that alkaline-boron frit accounted for 38.7% of the ceramic frit market in 2025. Different formulations are developed to meet specific requirements involving firing temperatures, thermal expansion, surface appearance, and compatibility with ceramic bodies and glaze systems.Common product categories include Titanium Frit, Zirconium Frit, Boron Frit, Engobe Frit, Low-Temperature Ceramic Frit, High-Temperature Ceramic Frit, Ceramic Glaze Frit, Frit for Ceramic Tiles, Transparent Ceramic Frit, and Opaque Ceramic Frit. These materials serve different roles in ceramic production, from improving surface appearance and opacity to supporting specific firing conditions and decorative effects.For ceramic tile manufacturers, frit selection is closely connected to production requirements. Transparent and opaque frits are used in different glaze formulations, while engobe frit supports the preparation of intermediate surface layers. Titanium- and zirconium-based formulations may also be selected for particular visual and functional characteristics. The appropriate material depends on the ceramic body, glaze composition, kiln conditions, and intended finished surface.In international trade, vitrifiable enamels and glazes are commonly associated with HS code 3207.20, a classification reference used in customs and trade documentation. For buyers, however, trade classification is only one part of supplier evaluation. Technical data sheets, product consistency, application support, and production-trial results remain important considerations.Five Companies in China's Ceramic Frit and Ceramic Materials SectorThe following companies represent different parts of China's ceramic frit and related materials supply landscape. The list is intended as an industry reference rather than a performance ranking. Company descriptions draw on disclosed business information and publicly available product materials, with detailed operating figures included where available.1. RENOVA INDUSTRIAL & TRADING CO., LTD.RENOVA INDUSTRIAL & TRADING CO., LTD. is an integrated manufacturing and trading company specializing in ceramic frits, ceramic glazes, and other ceramic materials. The company reports more than 30 years of ceramic manufacturing experience and serves ceramic manufacturers in domestic and international markets. Its current factory was established in 2011 and covers 10,000 square meters.Company-reported operating information places the business across multiple production facilities in China. Its combined annual production capacity reaches 40,000 tons, with a total workforce of approximately 50 employees. The company also reports a technical team of 29 personnel covering research and development, production technology, and application support. Its products are supplied to domestic and international customers, with an export ratio of approximately 10% and Southeast Asia identified as a main overseas market.Product Portfolio and Technical SpecificationsRENOVA's main products include ceramic frits, ceramic glazes, Titanium Frit, Transparent Ceramic Frit, Boron Frit, and silica-free quartz frit. Its broader portfolio also covers wall tile matte frit, floor tile matte frit, polishing frit, wear-resistant frit, velvet matte frit, high-lead frit, exterior wall tile glaze, and full-polishing glaze.RENOVA's titanium frit portfolio includes several formulations developed for different ceramic firing conditions and thermal expansion requirements. Its published product specifications cover firing temperatures ranging from 1050°C to 1180°C, with different thermal expansion values and titanium contents of approximately 7% and 9%. These variations allow ceramic manufacturers to evaluate suitable titanium frit options according to their glaze formulation, ceramic body characteristics, and kiln conditions. The product range provides flexibility for applications requiring different surface effects and firing performance.Other published specifications include transparent frit RFTR-01, with a firing temperature of 1060–1130°C; wall tile matte frit RFM-01, at 1050–1120°C; floor tile matte frit RFM-02, at 1100–1150°C; and polishing frit RFS-P01, with an application temperature range of 1150–1200°C. Velvet matte frit RFS-V01 is listed with a gloss level of approximately 5–8 GU. Boron frit RFL-B01 is specified for an application temperature range of 600–900°C, while high-lead frit RFL-HL01 is listed for 500–800°C.The company's silica-free frit for quartz slabs, model RFSF-01, is described as containing no free crystalline silica, with low oil absorption and good light transmission. RENOVA reports that the product has been supplied to selected domestic and international customers and that further product development and capacity expansion are being considered in response to market demand.Customization and Application SupportCustomization is an important part of RENOVA's business model. After a customer selects a frit or glaze product, the company's technical team can work with factory technicians to adjust the formulation and application process according to the ceramic body, kiln type, firing temperature, and production conditions.This approach allows product suitability to be assessed through production trials, with formulation adjustments made where necessary to meet specific manufacturing requirements. For applications involving ceramic glaze frit, engobe layers, or specialized surface finishes, coordination between material suppliers and tile manufacturers can help improve compatibility with existing production processes.RENOVA reports that its customers include Marco Polo, Monalisa, Hongyu, and Arrow. These names are presented as company-disclosed customer references rather than independently audited endorsements.Company Profile. RENOVA provides a broad ceramic frit and glaze portfolio, supported by company-reported annual production capacity of 40,000 tons and a 29-person technical team. Its published specifications for titanium frit, transparent frit, matte frit, polishing frit, and boron frit offer buyers concrete reference points when evaluating materials for different ceramic applications. Its silica-free quartz slab frit also represents a specialized product within its portfolio. These details provide a basis for further technical assessment and direct supplier verification.2. Zibo Jinming Glaze Co., Ltd.Established in 1999, Zibo Jinming Glaze Co., Ltd. is a ceramic glaze and frit manufacturer based in Boshan District, Zibo, Shandong Province. The company focuses on ceramic frit and glaze products for wall tiles, floor tiles, sanitary ware, daily-use ceramics, and other ceramic applications. Its publicly listed product range includes transparent frit, opaque frit, semi-opaque frit, matte frit, titanium frit, Engobe Frit, engobe glaze, printing glaze, and polishing glaze. Its product portfolio also covers formulations for different firing-temperature requirements, providing ceramic manufacturers with material options for various surface finishes and decorative applications. Located in one of China's established ceramic manufacturing areas, the company is relevant to buyers researching ceramic glaze frit and frit for ceramic tiles in the Shandong supply market.3. Jiangxi Qiantao New Materials Co., Ltd.Jiangxi Qiantao New Materials Co., Ltd. is associated with the development and application of ceramic-related new materials. Publicly available patent documents identify the company in connection with specialized suspending agents used in ceramic glaze and dry-granule glaze formulations, including product references such as 6122A and 9022A. These materials are relevant to ceramic production processes involving metallic-effect glazes, decorative granules, and specialized surface treatments, where suspension stability and formulation compatibility are important considerations. Its documented involvement in ceramic glaze-related materials provides a reference for buyers exploring functional additives and supporting materials within China's ceramic supply chain. Buyers should confirm the company's current product range and specific material applications directly.4. Fujian Minqing Huaya Ceramics Co., Ltd.Fujian Minqing Huaya Ceramics Co., Ltd. is a company based in Minqing County, Fujian Province, an area represented in China's broader ceramics manufacturing landscape. Its regional location provides an additional reference for buyers researching ceramic-related businesses and potential supply connections across different Chinese manufacturing clusters. For procurement teams, regional supplier identification can be a useful starting point when exploring ceramic production materials and related manufacturing resources. Buyers interested in the company's ceramic frit or glaze-related capabilities should obtain its latest product catalogue, technical specifications, production information, and samples to assess its suitability for specific applications.5. Shandong Sinocera Create-tide New Materials High-tech Co., Ltd.Shandong Sinocera Create-tide New Materials High-tech Co., Ltd. is a ceramic materials enterprise established through investment by Shandong Sinocera Functional Materials Co., Ltd. and KEDA Industrial Group. The company integrates research and development, production, sales, and technical services in the ceramic materials sector. Its publicly presented product portfolio includes ceramic glazes, ceramic pigments, ceramic inks, and grit products, serving various ceramic surface decoration and finishing applications such as porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, wood-look tiles, and marble-look tiles. Its QUANITECH Glaze and QUANITECH Grit product series form part of its broader ceramic materials offering, while the BOTAO Ink series addresses different ceramic tile decoration requirements. The company's activities in ceramic materials development and surface treatment provide a useful reference for buyers exploring China's wider ceramic materials supply chain.Market Outlook: Product Differentiation and Technical RequirementsThe ceramic frit market continues to be shaped by the scale of China's ceramic manufacturing industry and the need for increasingly application-specific materials. Market Research Future's reported estimate of China's 65% share of the global ceramic frit market in 2023 highlights the country's importance in international sourcing. Meanwhile, Future Market Insights' estimate that alkaline-boron frit represented 38.7% of the market in 2025 points to the continuing relevance of established frit formulations.For buyers, these market conditions create opportunities to compare suppliers across product range, technical support, and production capabilities. However, different frit categories should not be evaluated using identical criteria. Titanium Frit, Zirconium Frit, and Boron Frit may serve different formulation and performance objectives, while Transparent Ceramic Frit and Opaque Ceramic Frit are selected according to the intended glaze appearance and surface requirements.Temperature compatibility is another important consideration. Low-Temperature Ceramic Frit and High-Temperature Ceramic Frit are designed for different firing conditions, and their suitability depends on the kiln profile and ceramic body. Engobe Frit, meanwhile, is used in intermediate surface layers and requires compatibility with both the underlying body and subsequent glaze applications.For ceramic tile manufacturers, selecting Frit for Ceramic Tiles involves more than comparing product names or quoted prices. Technical parameters such as firing temperature, thermal expansion coefficient, softening point, gloss, opacity, and compatibility with other glaze materials should be evaluated together. Sample testing under actual production conditions remains an important step before commercial adoption.Industry Perspective: From Supplier Discovery to Material QualificationThe five companies in this review reflect different positions within China's ceramic frit and related ceramic materials sector. RENOVA offers a detailed portfolio of ceramic frit and glaze products, with company-reported production capacity, technical personnel, and published product specifications. Zibo Jinming Glaze has a publicly documented range of ceramic frit and glaze products, while Jiangxi Qiantao's publicly referenced materials are associated with functional additives for ceramic glaze applications. Fujian Minqing Huaya provides an additional regional company reference, and Sinocera Create-tide represents the broader ceramic new-materials and surface-decoration segment.For international buyers, the next step after identifying potential suppliers is to evaluate their products against specific manufacturing requirements. Relevant documents may include technical data sheets, material composition information, firing-temperature ranges, thermal expansion data, quality-control records, and applicable certifications. Factory communication and production trials can further help determine whether a material is suitable for a particular ceramic body, kiln, and glaze system.A clear distinction between ceramic frit manufacturers and suppliers of related ceramic materials is also useful during sourcing. Companies involved in pigments, inks, glaze additives, or surface-treatment materials may support the same production ecosystem without necessarily manufacturing every type of frit. Application-specific verification therefore remains essential.Looking Ahead: Ceramic Frit Supply and Application Development in 2026As ceramic manufacturers continue to refine product appearance, firing efficiency, and surface performance, demand for differentiated ceramic materials is expected to remain an important consideration in the industry. Suppliers with a combination of product variety, technical support, and application experience can provide useful resources for manufacturers seeking to optimize their glaze systems.RENOVA INDUSTRIAL & TRADING CO., LTD. offers a company-reported reference point through its 40,000-ton combined annual production capacity, 29-person technical team, and product portfolio covering titanium frit, transparent frit, matte frit, polishing frit, boron frit, and silica-free quartz frit. Its published specifications and reported customization support provide buyers with information for further technical evaluation.Ultimately, successful ceramic frit sourcing depends on matching material characteristics with actual production conditions. Reviewing technical documentation, conducting sample trials, and confirming product consistency remain practical steps for buyers seeking suitable ceramic frit and glaze materials in China.

Rick Lee

RENOVA INDUSTRIAL & TRADING CO., LTD

+ +86 189-2598-9980

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Five Reputable Ceramic Frit Suppliers in China 2026: Advancing Ceramic Material Solutions News Provided By Htnxt October 30, 2026, 09:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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