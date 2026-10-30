CDC Report Reveals Shortfall In Omega-3S Essential To Heart And Brain Health, Underscoring Value Of Test-Based Nutrition

Zinzino

Balance Test

With 98% of Americans falling short on EPA and DHA, Zinzino's Test-Based Nutrition offers a simple, measurable way to track omega-3 levels.

- Dag Bergheim Pettersen, CEO of ZinzinoJUPITER, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveals a striking gap in Americans' omega-3 status: 98% of the U.S. population are not getting enough EPA and DHA through their diets. These essential omega-3 fatty acids support normal heart and brain health, yet individual levels can vary based on diet, supplementation, lifestyle and biology, making testing an important tool for understanding personal nutritional status.The findings, published in the CDC's 2026 Nutrition Report using data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), underscore a challenge Scandinavian life science company Zinzino has built its approach to personalized nutrition around: understanding individual nutritional status through testing rather than guesswork.Personalized wellness plans have become increasingly common. Measuring whether those efforts are actually having the intended effect has not. Zinzino aims to take the trial and error out of that process through a portfolio of advanced at-home health tests and science-backed nutritional supplements.The company's product philosophy centers on a test-based nutrition strategy:“Test, Don't Guess,” an approach brought to life through its Balance Concept.Rather than simply starting an omega-3 supplement, Zinzino encourages consumers to start with data. The company's at-home BalanceTest uses a simple finger-prick blood sample to provide a personalized fatty acid profile presented as six wellness markers, including the Omega-3 Index and Omega-6:3 Ratio.The Omega-3 Index provides an objective measure of an individual's omega-3 status based on levels of the key omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA in the blood, while the Omega-6:3 Ratio measures the balance between essential omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids. Together with the test's additional markers, the results provide consumers with meaningful insights into their fatty acid profile and a baseline they can track over time.“The CDC findings reinforce why understanding your individual nutritional status matters,” said Dag Bergheim Pettersen, CEO of Zinzino.“Most people have no way of knowing if their lifestyle is sustainable, and whether their efforts to live healthier are actually having the desired effect. We believe the answer should be simple: start with a test, track where you stand, trust where you're going.”New research using Zinzino's global fatty acid database further underscores the value of its test-based approach. In an analysis of more than 762,000 blood samples, researchers identified that people who reported following Zinzino's structured Balance Concept for at least 120 days showed higher omerga-3 levels and a more balanced omega 6:3 ratio than both non-users and people taking omega-3 supplements on their own. The findings, linked here, add new real-world evidence to the value of using measurable data to better understand individual fatty acid status.For consumers looking to increase their omega-3 intake based on their results, Zinzino offers BalanceOil+, a proprietary formula combining EPA and DHA from wild-caught fatty fish with extra virgin olive oil rich in naturally occurring antioxidants. The fish oil is manufactured in Iceland, Friend of the Sea certified and sustainably sourced from sardines, mackerel and anchovies. It is refined and third-party tested for freshness, safety and purity.But the Balance Concept does not end with testing and supplementation. Measurement over time is a critical part of the process. Zinzino consumers are encouraged to take another BalanceTest after 120 days, allowing them to compare their results and track how their fatty acid profile has responded to changes in diet, supplementation and lifestyle.The process follows three straightforward steps: test, track and trust.That before-and-after testing is what distinguishes Zinzino's approach from conventional supplementation, empowering consumers with real, measurable data to track how their fatty acid profile responds to changes in diet, supplementation and lifestyle.“Two people can follow similar diets or take similar supplements and still have different blood levels of EPA and DHA,” said Colin Robertson, PhD, nutritionist, exercise physiologist and Chief Product Officer at Zinzino.“Objective, accurate testing provides an individual baseline and, when repeated over time, a way to document change. It's the ultimate lifestyle tracker.”By bringing together at-home testing, individual insights and targeted supplementation, Zinzino is working to establish the new standard in personal wellness with a measurable approach that empowers consumers to make more informed choices about their daily wellness routines.For more information about Zinzino's test-based nutrition strategy and the Balance Concept, visit zinzino.About ZinzinoZinzino is a global life science company from Scandinavia with a pioneering test-based nutrition strategy that is driving the new standard in personal wellness. Listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, the company offers advanced at-home tests and next-generation nutritional supplements through a global network of independent distributors in more than 100 markets. Zinzino is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, with additional offices across Europe, Asia and Australia.

Leigh-Anne Anderson

Anderson PR

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CDC Report Reveals Shortfall in Omega-3s Essential to Heart and Brain Health, Underscoring Value of Test-Based Nutrition News Provided By Anderson PR October 30, 2026, 09:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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