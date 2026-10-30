Fiscal Transparency Forum Advances Concrete Steps Towards Stronger Budget Transparency And Accountability In Lebanon

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The second edition of the Fiscal Transparency Forum on Budget Transparency, Public Participation and Oversight, held on 28–29 October 2026, featured four dedicated consultations with parliamentarians, representatives of the Ministry of Finance, international development partners, and civil society organizations and journalists. The Forum focused on identifying practical priorities and actions to strengthen budget transparency, public participation, and oversight in Lebanon. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Join the waiting list. Earn Organized by Transparency International Lebanon – No Corruption (TI-LB), in partnership with the Institut des Finances Basil Fuleihan, UNICEF, and the International Budget Partnership (IBP), with funding from the European Union, the Forum placed particular emphasis on translating the recommendations of the Open Budget Survey (OBS) into practical commitments and actions that can contribute to stronger fiscal governance and public accountability. The consultations addressed the responsibilities and contributions of each stakeholder group in advancing budget reforms. Discussions with parliamentarians and the Court of Audit focused on strengthening legislative scrutiny of the national budget and oversight of its implementation, while consultations with the Ministry of Finance addressed priorities for improving the availability and accessibility of fiscal information, transparency in public resource allocation and spending decisions, and accountability in budget implementation. Separate consultations with international development partners and international community representatives explored opportunities to support these priorities through technical assistance, advocacy, and institutional capacity building. Discussions with civil society organizations and journalists emphasized the importance of their role in independently monitoring public budgets, overseeing the management and use of public funds, and promoting transparency and accountability in public financial management. Throughout the four sessions, discussions highlighted the importance of preparing and publishing key budget documents and financial reports in a timely and accessible manner, particularly the cut off budget report. These documents are essential for assessing how public funds are allocated and spent, comparing actual expenditures with approved budgets, and enabling Parliament, oversight institutions, civil society, and the public to effectively monitor government financial performance and accountability. The second edition of the Fiscal Transparency Forum forms part of ongoing efforts to promote greater transparency, accountability, and public participation in the management of Lebanon's public finances. Open Budget Survey Findings:The Forum built on the findings of the Open Budget Survey (OBS) 2025, an independent international assessment conducted by the International Budget Partnership (IBP) that evaluates budget transparency, public participation, and oversight. Lebanon scored 22/100 in transparency, 0/100 in public participation, and 28/100 in oversight, reflecting persistent weaknesses in its public financial management system. These scores fall below the regional average of 30/100, highlighting the gap between Lebanon's performance and the regional benchmark. Despite limited improvements in the publication of budget information, Lebanon continues to face significant gaps, including the absence of key budget documents, limited opportunities for public participation, and weak parliamentary and institutional oversight. The OBS recommendations call for the timely publication of comprehensive fiscal information, stronger public engagement in budget processes, and more effective oversight by Parliament and the Court of Audit. These findings provided the basis for the Forum's consultations, which focused on identifying practical actions and institutional responsibilities to address these gaps and advance budget transparency and accountability in Lebanon. By engaging each stakeholder group through targeted consultations, the Forum established a common basis for advancing the OBS recommendations within their respective areas of responsibility. Sustained coordination, institutional engagement, and follow-up will be essential to turning these priorities into tangible improvements in Lebanon's public financial management system. About Transparency International Lebanon TI-LB: Transparency International Lebanon (TI-LB) is Lebanon's leading advocate for transparency, accountability, and good governance. Since 1999, TI-LB has been on the front lines of the fight against corruption, working to strengthen institutional integrity across Lebanon's public and private sectors. As the national chapter of Transparency International, we believe in more than just envisioning a corruption-free society-we are actively making it happen by driving change, empowering citizens, and holding institutions accountable.