Farnek Completes Carbon Neutrality For CEBC Annual Summit

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Carbon footprint calculated for Clean Energy Business Council event and offset through the retirement of 8 Gold Standard Carbon Credits Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 2026: UAE-based smart and green Facilities Management (FM) company Farnek has completed carbon neutrality for the Clean Energy Business Council's (CEBC) 14th Annual Summit, which took place recently at the DIFC Conference Centre in Dubai.

Farnek supported the CEBC event as Carbon Neutrality Partner, using Emirates Carbon as the digital platform to measure the summit's footprint, engage attendees and demonstrate how sustainable events can contribute to Net Zero and circularity.

Emirates Carbon, a Farnek initiative, calculates carbon emissions and is a leading provider of carbon offset solutions in the UAE through easy access to carbon credits and International Renewable Energy Certificates (I-REC).

The summit's carbon footprint, which was attended by 131 delegates, was calculated at 7.46 tonnes CO2e, which averaged 57kg CO2e per delegate. These carbon emissions were offset through the retirement of eight Gold Standard carbon credits, equivalent to eight tonnes of CO2e. The credits will support international community projects providing clean cooking for refugees and vulnerable communities, community boreholes and safe drinking water.

Muna Al Nahdi, Director of Sustainability & Consultancy at Farnek, said,“Every event has a footprint. What matters is measuring it accurately, reducing what we can and taking responsibility for the rest. With hundreds of exhibitions and conferences held across the UAE every year, applying this approach consistently can make a real contribution to the country's Net Zero ambitions.”

The summit's footprint was measured across energy, catering, materials, waste, logistics, travel and accommodation, with the remaining residual emissions offset through the retirement of Gold Standard carbon credits.

During the event, attendee and operational data was captured digitally through Emirates Carbon, which also calculated the carbon emissions live onsite, providing visibility and attendee interaction.

Farnek's strategy included pre-event planning, the boundary was defined, carbon emissions were forecast, and data from the organiser, the venue and the event's suppliers were collected. Single-use plastics were avoided across the summit operations and sustainable catering and food options were also offered at the event.

During registration, attendees were also given practical advice about how they could contribute to reducing their own individual carbon footprints.

Al Nahdi, who participated in a panel session at the event entitled 'Closing the Loop: Circularity as a Sovereign Industrial Strategy,' commented:“This shows how events can move beyond individual green initiatives to quantified event performance, and the summit clearly demonstrated how sustainable events can practically contribute to the UAE's Net Zero and circular economy ambitions.”

Looking ahead, the emissions per attendee of 57 kg CO2e will now act as a baseline for future editions of CEBC, so that emissions can be tracked and further reduced.

Photo caption: Muna Al Nahdi, Director of Sustainability & Consultancy, Farnek (2nd from right) addresses delegates during the CEBC summit.

About Farnek:

Farnek is the leading provider of sustainable and technology-driven Facilities Management in the United Arab Emirates. Established in the UAE since 1980, Farnek Services LLC is a Swiss-owned independent total facilities management company.

With a skilled workforce of more than 12,000 employees, Farnek delivers professional Facilities Management and security services across several sectors; Aviation, Hospitality, Banking, Retail, Shopping Malls, Telecom, Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, Government, Education, Leisure and Entertainment.