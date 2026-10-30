SHAZA HOTELS AND OMNIA PROPERTIES SIGN MOU TO INTRODUCE FIRST MYSK BRANDED BEACH RESIDENCES IN OMAN

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Set along the Gulf of Oman coastline, the 125-key development will offer an exceptional residential experience, blending contemporary design, beachfront tranquillity and personalised hospitality. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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DOHA, QATAR, OCTOBER 2026: Shaza Hotels, a subsidiary of Barwa Real Estate Group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Omnia Properties SPC, for the first Mysk-branded residences in the Sultanate of Oman. The signing ceremony took place at Cityscape Qatar 2026 in Doha, marking an important milestone in Shaza Hotels' regional expansion and reinforcing its commitment to the growing branded residences sector.

The MOU was signed by Mr. Simon Coombs, CEO & President of Shaza Hotels, and Mr Ali Mohamed Al Lawati, Chairman of Omnia Properties SPC, accompanied by Mr Abdulaziz Al Yahmadi, brand ambassador of Omnia Properties. The ceremony was also attended by other senior representatives of Shaza Hotels and Omnia Properties.

The development, provisionally named Mysk Beach Residences, will introduce an exclusive collection of 125 fully serviced residences along the Gulf of Oman coastline, combining the freedom of private ownership with the comfort, convenience and personalised services of an internationally managed hospitality experience.

Mr Ali Mohamed Al Lawati, Chairman of Omnia Properties SPC, said,“We are pleased to partner with Shaza Hotels to bring the first Mysk-branded residences to Oman. Oman is an exceptional coastal destination with tremendous potential, and our vision is to create a development that celebrates its natural surroundings while offering a distinctive lifestyle and long-term value for property owners. By combining Omnia Properties' development expertise with Shaza Hotels' internationally recognised hospitality standards and operational capabilities, we aim to establish a new benchmark for branded residential living in the Sultanate. This partnership reflects our confidence in Oman's growing appeal as a destination for tourism, lifestyle and real estate investment, and our commitment to developing projects that contribute to its long-term growth.

We would also like to express our sincere appreciation to the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, and Muscat Municipality for their continued support of the private sector and their role in encouraging innovative, value-driven real estate developments that contribute to Oman's sustainable growth and development.”

Mr. Simon Coombs, CEO & President, Shaza Hotels, said,“We are delighted to collaborate with Omnia Properties to bring the first Mysk-branded residences to Oman, a destination that holds tremendous significance for our growth strategy. The Sultanate's extraordinary natural beauty, rich cultural heritage and progressive tourism vision make it an ideal setting for the continued evolution of our brands. This signing reflects our ambition to extend the Mysk experience beyond traditional hospitality into thoughtfully conceived residential environments where owners and guests can enjoy the warmth of Arabian hospitality alongside the privileges of professionally managed living. As part of Barwa Real Estate Group, we are proud to contribute to a shared vision of developing distinctive hospitality destinations that create enduring value for our partners, owners and communities.”

Located on the Gulf of Oman, the development will occupy a prime beachfront setting with more than 200 metres of beach frontage. The project will offer a tranquil coastal retreat within convenient reach of the Omani capital. The development will feature 124 one- and two-bedroom apartments providing the flexibility of independent living with the benefits of hotel-inspired services.

Designed to offer an inviting resort-style lifestyle, Mysk Beach Residences will feature an extensive selection of leisure and wellness amenities, including a resort swimming pool and children's pool surrounded by landscaped gardens, an all-day dining restaurant, VIP lounge, fitness centre, children's recreational facilities, cinema and entertainment lounge, and convenient retail facilities. The development will embody Mysk's signature Arabian hospitality in an alcohol-free environment, creating a welcoming destination for families, leisure travellers and extended-stay guests.

The signing further strengthens Shaza Hotels' presence in Oman, complementing its portfolio in the Sultanate, which includes Mysk Al Mouj Muscat and Mysk Muttrah Collection. As the first Mysk-branded residences in the country, the development marks a natural progression for the brand, extending its hospitality expertise into a residential format designed to meet evolving lifestyle and investment preferences.

The partnership also reflects the broader growth ambitions of Shaza Hotels and its parent company, Barwa Real Estate Group, as they continue to explore opportunities that support the development of high-quality hospitality and real estate destinations across regional markets.

Mysk Beach Residences is expected to open in 2030.

About Shaza Hotels:

Shaza Hotels is a luxury hotel management company renowned for delivering authentic Arabian hospitality. Drawing inspiration from the rich traditions and cultures along the historic Silk Route offering an unparalleled experience defined by exquisite Middle Eastern décor, tranquil ambiances and impeccable service, crafted for the most discerning travelers.

The brand's upcoming openings this year in Bahrain, KSA, UAE and Orlando will further reinforce its position as a leader in luxury hospitality.

As a proud member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), Shaza Hotels provides guests with access to an extensive portfolio of upscale and signature hotels worldwide.

About Mysk by Shaza:

Mysk by Shaza is the upscale hotel brand of Shaza Hotels, the Dubai-based hotel management company that also operates the luxury Shaza brand. Mysk combines contemporary design and service with a personality inspired by the Arabian lifestyle, and its flagship, Mysk Al Mouj, is in Muscat, Oman. Shaza Hotels is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance, whose DISCOVERY loyalty programme recognises guests across its member hotels worldwide.

About GHA and GHA DISCOVERY:

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) is the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands with 60 brands and 1,000 hotels across 100 countries. Its award-winning loyalty programme – GHA DISCOVERY – provides 38 million members with recognition, D$ rewards and exclusive experiences across its hotels and partners, both with and without a stay.

Through membership in GHA, brands expand their global reach, drive incremental revenue and reduce dependence on third-party channels, all while maintaining management independence and individual positioning. For more information, visit globalhotelalliance or ghadiscovery

About Barwa Real Estate Group:

Barwa Real Estate Group is a leading Qatari national infrastructure and urban development company headquartered in Doha. Established in 2005 and listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange, the group is a vital contributor to the country's economic and urban expansion, aligning its diverse portfolio with the Qatar National Vision 2030. With the Qatar Investment Authority holding a 45% stake through its Qatari Diar subsidiary, Barwa manages a vast asset base spanning over 40 major developments and 3.6 million square meters of built space under operation across regional and international operations. This portfolio covers master-planned residential communities, mixed-use commercial spaces, hospitality, educational facilities, and integrated logistical hubs.

Omnia Properties SPC:

Omnia Properties is a leading real estate developer specialising in high-quality mixed-use developments across Oman.

Driven by innovation, Omnia creates distinctive project concepts that go beyond conventional design, with a deep understanding of end user needs and aspirations. By combining unique living experiences, premium finishes, and efficient project delivery, Omnia creates places people aspire to live in, while delivering lasting value and attractive returns for investors and the communities it serves.