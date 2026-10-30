War Update: Over 200 Clashes Along Front Line As Russian Forces Attack In Eight Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“Over the past day, 211 combat engagements were recorded. Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike and 82 airstrikes, dropping 263 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the invaders deployed 9,576 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,478 shelling attacks on settlements and our troops' positions, including 42 using multiple launch rocket systems,” the statement said.

According to the report,Russian shelling affected, among other places, the settlements of Bezsalivka, Korenok, Tovstodubove, Ulanove, Rohizne, Neskuchne, Bachivsk, Vovkivka, Yastrubshchyna, Luzhky, Sopych, Kucherivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Studenok, Mala Slobidka, Fotovyzh, Smolyne, Kozache, Seredyna-Buda, Volfyne, Velyka Berezka, and Shpyl in the Sumy region, as well as Huta-Studenetska, Kamin, Bleshnia, and Lohy in the Chernihiv region. The settlement of Pustohorod came under an airstrike.

Over the past day, Ukraine's missile forces and artillery struck four clusters of Russian personnel and equipment, two guns and one UAV command post.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Russian forces launched three airstrikes using six guided aerial bombs and carried out 37 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian units repelled seven enemy attacks near the settlements of Starytsia, Izbytske, Chaikivka, Okhrimivka, Mala Vovcha, and Sheviakivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces made no attempts to improve their position.

Attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses were repelled in the Lyman sector, where Russian forces launched eight attacks toward the settlements of Stepove, Kolodiazi, Lyman, Zarichne, Donetske, and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy launched four attacks near the settlements of Orikhuvatka, Yampil, Kryva Luka, and Mykolaivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian forces carried out one assault toward Vasiutynske.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 24 Russian attacks were recorded. According to updated information, Russian forces conducted offensive operations near the town of Kostiantynivka and toward the settlements of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, Novoselivka, Dovha Balka, Druzhkivka, Rusyn Yar, Petrivka, Toretske, Pryiut, Vilne, and Zolotyi Kolodiaz.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian forces launched 19 attacks attempting to advance toward the settlements of Dobropillia, Novyi Donbas, Hannivka, Rodynske, Svitle, Novohryshyne, Myrne, Serhiivka, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Novopidhorodnie, and Novopavlivka.

Russia suffers recordfield losses in October – General Staff

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian froces conducted no assault operations.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian defenders' positions 18 times, attempting to advance toward the settlements of Uspishne, Ternuvate, Yehorivka, Hirke, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian forces launched two attacks toward Yehorivka.

In the Dnipro River sector, no assault operations were recorded.

No signs of Russian forces forming offensive groupings were detected in the Volyn and Polissia sectors, the General Staff said.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia's total combat personnel losses since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, through October 30, 2026, are estimated at approximately 1,586,500, including 1,590 over the past day.

Photo: AFU General Staff