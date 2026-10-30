Azerbaijan Joins Turkic Arts Conference In Uzbekistan

By Alimat Aliyeva

An international academic and practical conference titled “Applied and Decorative Arts of the Turkic World: History, Modernity and Future Prospects” has been held at the Kamoliddin Behzod National Institute of Fine Arts and Design in Tashkent.

The event was reported by the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center, operating under the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan.

The conference was jointly organized by the Kamoliddin Behzod National Institute of Fine Arts and Design and the international academic journal Science and Innovation. It brought together scholars, art historians and experts from Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, France and China.

The main objective of the conference was to explore the rich applied and decorative arts heritage of Turkic peoples, preserve national artistic traditions and pass them on to future generations. Participants also discussed opportunities for developing traditional art forms within contemporary art and strengthening international academic and cultural cooperation in the field.

Azer Handamov, an adviser at the Azerbaijan Cultural Center, delivered a presentation entitled“National Identity and Cultural Memory in the Artistic and Aesthetic Thought of the Turkic World.”

The conference programme featured presentations on a wide range of subjects, including Uzbekistan's traditional weaving techniques, the restoration and development of Azerbaijan's applied and decorative arts, the symbolic meanings of Kazakh ornaments, and jewellery-making traditions across the cultural landscape of the Great Silk Road.

Other discussions focused on the role of national artistic traditions in art education, the relationship between traditional craftsmanship and contemporary trends in Central Asia's fashion industry, and the rich cultural heritage shared by Turkic peoples.

As part of the event, participants also visited an exhibition titled“Moviyga Parvoz” (“Flight into the Blue”), organized at the institute's exhibition hall.

The international conference served as an important platform for researching and promoting the shared cultural heritage of Turkic peoples, supporting the development of traditional art forms, facilitating the exchange of academic expertise and strengthening cultural ties among participating countries.