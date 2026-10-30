FM Bayramov Attends 13Th Summit Of Organization Of Turkic States In Ankara

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov attends the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held in Ankara, hosted by the President of the Republic of Türkiye, under the theme "Turkic Century: Unity in Language, Thought and Deed."

During the Summit Azerbaijan hands over the OTS Chairmanship to Türkiye.

The current state and future prospects of cooperation within the Organization, as well as regional and international developments of common interest will be discussed.

The progress achieved across the Organization's priority areas, including political cooperation, trade and investment, transport and connectivity, energy, digital transformation, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, and institutional development will be reviewed, and important documents will be adopted.