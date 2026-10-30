Philippines Raises Alert Level As Mayon Volcano Erupts

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Oct 30 (NNN-Anadolu) -- The Philippines raised the volcanic alert level to 3 on Friday after a“moderately explosive” eruption occurred at Mayon Volcano, urging evacuations within a 6-kilometre (3.7-mile) radius, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said in a statement that the eruption prompted the raising of the alert level.

The volcano sent a“dense, rapidly ascending and billowing ash plume 3,000 metres (9,842 feet) above the summit crater,” PHIVOLCS said, adding that the plume“dispersed to the west-southwest by moderate winds and ashfall is expected to fall in the communities of Daraga, Guinobatan and adjacent Municipalities of Albay.”

A Level 3 alert is issued during“sustained increases in the levels of volcanic earthquakes” as well as“forceful and voluminous steam/ash ejections.”

“This means that Mayon is in a new phase of magmatic eruption, with increased chances of lava flows... in the immediate days to weeks,” PHIVOLCS said.

It warned of danger from lava flows, rockfalls and other volcanic hazards.

Mayon Volcano, also known as Mount Mayon, is an active stratovolcano in Albay province in Bicol region encompassing the southern part of Luzon Island and nearby island provinces of the Southeast Asian nation.

--NNN-ANADOLU