Kazakhstan, Texas Discuss Trade, Investment, Economic Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Consul General of Kazakhstan in Houston Gabdulla Ospankulov met with Texas Secretary of State Robert Howden at the Texas State Capitol, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for developing cooperation between Kazakhstan and Texas, focusing on expanding trade and economic ties, attracting investment, and strengthening business contacts.

Ospankulov noted that Texas, one of the largest U.S. states in terms of economic potential, was of significant interest to Kazakhstan in developing trade and economic relations.

The meeting also highlighted the role of the Consulate General in facilitating economic ties and expanding cooperation between Kazakhstan and Texas. Information was also shared about the upcoming launch of consular services in Houston.

The parties expressed interest in further strengthening their partnership, including through expanded cooperation in education, culture and humanitarian affairs.

The meeting took place amid broader efforts to expand Kazakhstan-U.S. cooperation. On October 19, 2026, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Samarkand. The two officials discussed prospects for further developing the enhanced strategic partnership, with a focus on trade, economic, and investment cooperation.

Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the United States reached $3.2 billion in 2025. In the first quarter of 2026, it exceeded $1 billion, up around 10% compared with the same period of the previous year.

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has also received an invitation to attend the G20 summit, scheduled to take place in Miami in December 2026.