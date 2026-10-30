Teradyne Reports 70% Revenue Growth As AI Chip Testing Drives Record Quarterly Performance

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Semiconductor testing equipment manufacturer Teradyne reported a 70% increase in third quarter revenue, supported by strong demand for equipment used across the AI semiconductor supply chain. The company also recorded its highest third quarter revenue in its memory and integrated systems testing businesses, indicating that investment in AI hardware is creating opportunities for companies involved in chip manufacturing and quality assurance.

Teradyne generated revenue of $1.306 billion during the quarter, compared with $769 million in the same period a year earlier. Its GAAP earnings per diluted share reached $2.17, up from $0.75 in the prior year period.

Teradyne, Inc.

AI demand supports semiconductor testing

Teradyne provides automated test equipment used to assess the performance and reliability of semiconductor devices. As processors and memory products become more complex, manufacturers need increasingly sophisticated testing systems to identify defects and ensure that components meet technical specifications.

AI hardware has added to this requirement. High performance processors, advanced memory and high speed connectivity components must operate reliably under demanding conditions. Testing equipment therefore plays an important role in semiconductor production, helping manufacturers reduce failures and improve production quality.

The company's results suggest that AI investment is benefiting more than chip designers and manufacturers. Suppliers of testing equipment are also seeing stronger demand as customers expand their production and develop more advanced components.

Robotics business adds another growth area

Teradyne's robotics division generated $96 million in quarterly revenue and achieved its highest third quarter revenue to date, while returning to profitability. The business provides industrial and collaborative robotic systems that can support manufacturing and automation activities.

The combination of semiconductor testing and robotics gives Teradyne exposure to two areas of industrial technology investment. However, demand across these businesses can develop at different rates, making segment performance important when evaluating the company's overall outlook.

For the fourth quarter, Teradyne forecast revenue between $1.25 billion and $1.35 billion. The range indicates that management expects business activity to remain relatively strong, although quarterly demand can fluctuate.

What investors will monitor next

Investors will be watching whether AI related chip production continues to support testing equipment orders and whether robotics can sustain its return to profitability. The company's ability to maintain margins as revenue expands will also be important.

Teradyne's latest results underline the importance of the equipment suppliers that support the semiconductor industry. As chip complexity increases, testing and quality assurance may remain essential parts of the wider AI hardware investment cycle.