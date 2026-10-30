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Azerbaijan To Establish Forestry Training Center In Jabrayil District


Date: 2026-10-30 05:03:09

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, October 30. An International Forestry Training Center, capable of producing 5–6 million seedlings per year, will be established in the Jabrayil District, said Vugar Karimov, head of the Working Group on Environmental Issues, at a meeting of the Working Group held in Aghdam, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

According to him, the center will grow forest species, tree species suitable for local climatic conditions, and valuable tree seedlings. It will be possible to grow 2 million seedlings there.

The Working Group on Environmental Issues of the Interagency Center, operating under the Coordination Headquarters established to centrally address issues in the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, is holding its regular meeting in the city of Aghdam.

The meeting is attended by representatives from relevant state agencies, the Special Representations of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojavand, Jabrayil, Gubadli, Zangilan, Aghdara, Khojaly, Shusha, Lachin, and Kalbajar districts, as well as in the city of Khankendi. The participants include representatives from the Restoration, Construction, and Management Services.

The meeting focuses on the implementation of environmental requirements regarding the execution of infrastructure projects and the removal of vegetation in the liberated territories.

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Trend News Agency

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