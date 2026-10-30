Innovatrics Identity Verification Enables 24/7 Unstaffed Grocery Shopping In Slovakia

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Cloud-based identity and age verification integrated into COOP Jednota's mobile app has verified more than 57,000 customers for access

BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA, SLOVAKIA, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cloud-based identity and age verification integrated into COOP Jednota's mobile app has verified more than 57,000 customers for access to its growing network of 24/7 stores, with a model relevant to unattended and self-service environments.Innovatrics, an independent provider of biometric technology, today announced that COOP Jednota Slovensko is using Innovatrics Identity Verification Service to verify customers for access to its automated stores outside staffed hours.COOP Jednota Slovensko, Slovakia's largest domestic retail network, operates close to 2,000 stores across the country. Its automated retail format extends access beyond regular opening hours, allowing registered customers to shop 24 hours a day, seven days a week.To operate stores without staff present, COOP Jednota needed a way to remotely confirm both a customer's identity and legal age. The process also had to integrate into its existing mobile app and remain simple enough for customers registering for the first time.Identity and Age Verification Built into the Existing AppInnovatrics Identity Verification Service handles the one-time verification within the COOP Jednota mobile app. During registration, customers photograph their identity document and take a selfie. The platform performs a liveness check to confirm that a real person is present and matches the selfie against the document photo to verify identity and legal age. Once verified, customers generate a QR code in the app to enter an automated store. The initial face-to-ID match therefore provides the verified identity behind subsequent store access.COOP Jednota integrated the cloud-based solution directly into its existing app without adding new infrastructure. Deployment and testing were completed within a matter of days, supported by technical documentation and support from Innovatrics.“Thanks to excellent support and clear documentation, we were able to deploy and test the Innovatrics solution within a matter of days. Its greatest advantage is its simplicity and speed, allowing the entire identity verification and customer registration process in the app to be completed in just a few minutes,” said Michal Švrček, Director of IT and Services at COOP Jednota Slovensko.57,000 Customers Verified Across 40 Automated StoresSince the hybrid store format launched, more than 57,000 COOP Jednota customers have verified their identity and legal age through the app. What began as a single pilot has expanded to 40 automated stores across Slovakia.Verified customers can shop independently outside staffed hours. The stores can maintain a full assortment during automated operation, including alcohol, with the exception of goods from staffed service counters. Access is limited to customers whose identity and age have been verified in advance.The same registration and verification process is used across the network rather than being tied to an individual store, allowing COOP Jednota to extend it as additional automated locations are introduced.Cloud-Based Verification for a Growing Store NetworkInnovatrics Identity Verification Service runs as a hosted cloud service, so COOP Jednota does not need to maintain the verification technology in-house.The same verification layer can support updates to the mobile app and additional stores without requiring COOP Jednota to build a separate verification system for each location. This provides a single identity and age verification process across its expanding network of automated stores.Beyond Grocery RetailThe same approach is relevant to other unattended and self-service environments where operators need to know who is accessing a location or service. Beyond supermarkets, this can include petrol stations, gyms and fitness centers, hotels and serviced apartments, and coworking spaces. Depending on the use case, remote identity verification can establish identity before access and, where required, confirm legal age as part of the same process.About InnovatricsInnovatrics is an independent provider of biometric technology for identity management and secure digital services. Since 2004, the company has delivered biometric solutions that have helped more than 1 billion people in 80+ countries, supporting use cases ranging from criminal investigation and border control to digital onboarding and secure access.

Jakub Slamka

Innovatrics

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Innovatrics Identity Verification Enables 24/7 Unstaffed Grocery Shopping in Slovakia News Provided By Innovatrics October 30, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods, Energy Industry, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Telecommunications...



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