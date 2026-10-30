FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brooke Hall, founder of Fully Known Recovery Ministries, a nonprofit focused on substance use recovery and mental health support for women and children, is set to appear on Clean and Thriving TV to share insights on recovery resources, long-term support, and helping individuals affected by addiction and trauma.Clean and Thriving TV is a television docuseries spotlighting business owners who have overcome addiction and built successful enterprises, focusing on resilience, operational growth, and business success beyond recovery.You can find out more about the show by going to the website.In this episode, Hall will explore the gap between detox services and long-term recovery, including the role of counseling, referrals, accountability, and community resources. She will also discuss how lived experience and biblical principles inform her approach to supporting women and children through recovery.Brooke's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

Brooke Hall

Clean and Thriving TV

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Brooke Hall to Appear on Clean and Thriving TV News Provided By Inside Success TV October 30, 2026, 08:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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