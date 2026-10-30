Logo for YM Structural Bolts

Exploring Product Types, Material Specifications, and Power Grid Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Five Chinese fastener manufacturers are featured in this 2026 industry review of transmission tower bolt supply: Ningbo Yuema Fastener Co., Ltd., Hebei Yunchang Fastener Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Beijing Jinzhaobo High Strength Fastener Co., Ltd., Qingdao Easy-Fix Hardware & Auto Parts Co., Ltd. and Jiangsu Topfast Fastener Co., Ltd. The review examines their product portfolios, manufacturing focus, standards coverage, corrosion protection, inspection documentation and supply capabilities in relation to the growing requirements of power transmission infrastructure.Industry Context: Demand Driven by Grid ConstructionTransmission tower bolts are structural fasteners used to connect steel members in lattice towers, communication towers and substation frameworks. They play an important role in maintaining joint stability, transferring structural loads and securing connections under wind pressure, vibration and long-term outdoor exposure. As electricity networks expand and existing infrastructure undergoes modernisation, demand for reliable tower fasteners continues to follow investment in transmission and distribution projects.Spherical Insights & Consulting estimates the global power transmission lines and towers market at USD 39.10 billion in 2026, with transmission towers identified as the fastest-growing segment. Coherent Market Insights reports that lattice towers accounted for 72.3% of the transmission tower market in 2026. Asia Pacific also represents a major regional market, supported by grid expansion and infrastructure modernisation in China and India.Technical specifications are central to tower bolt procurement. ASTM A394-08(2024), the standard specification for steel transmission tower bolts, covers different material and mechanical property requirements. Its active designations include Type 0 for hot-dip galvanized low- or medium-carbon steel, Type 1 for hot-dip galvanized, quenched-and-tempered medium-carbon steel, and Type 3 for bare weathering steel. These distinctions help project engineers select fasteners according to structural loads, environmental conditions and connection requirements.Depending on tower design and engineering drawings, procurement specifications may include an ASTM A394 tower step bolt, a transmission tower anchor bolt, a power tower U bolt or a square head transmission tower bolt. Projects involving substations may also require a tower bolt for substation steel structure applications. Other requirements can include carbon steel tower bolt for power line connections, corrosion resistant transmission tower bolt configurations and custom non-standard transmission tower bolt production.The quantity required for each structure further highlights the importance of batch consistency. Procurement estimates for a typical 132kV transmission tower place bolt consumption at approximately 1,200 to 2,500 pieces, depending on tower configuration. Suspension towers generally require fewer fasteners than angle and dead-end towers. Consequently, dimensional consistency, mechanical properties and coating quality are important considerations when evaluating suppliers for large-scale power infrastructure projects.Assessment CriteriaThe five companies are presented as an industry reference list, with attention given to the depth of publicly available company and product information. The assessment considers five practical dimensions:. Standards coverage: Product specifications and compatibility with relevant ASTM, DIN, EN, ISO, JIS and other applicable standards.. Corrosion protection: Availability of hot-dip galvanizing, zinc plating, Dacromet and other surface treatments.. Assembly scope: Supply of matched bolt, nut and washer combinations for structural connections.. Quality documentation: Material certificates, dimensional inspection, mechanical testing and coating inspection records.. Supply capabilities: Manufacturing positioning, product range, export experience and logistics arrangements.1. Ningbo Yuema Fastener Co., Ltd. (YM Structural Bolts)Ningbo Yuema Fastener Co., Ltd., operating under the YM Structural Bolts brand, was established in 2012 and reports more than 13 years of manufacturing experience. Based in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, the company focuses on structural fasteners for infrastructure and industrial applications. Its published product portfolio includes heavy hex structural bolts, transmission tower bolts, wind tower bolts and anti-theft tower bolts.The company's fastener range covers diameters from M12 to M64 (1/2 to 2 1/2 inches), with lengths ranging from 20 mm to 2,000 mm. Available configurations include full-thread and semi-thread designs, with thread pitches from 1.5 mm to 3.0 mm and property classes of 4.8, 8.8, 10.9 and 12.9. These specifications support different requirements for high strength 8.8 grade tower bolt and 10.9 grade power transmission tower bolt applications. Its dimensional range also accommodates commonly specified sizes such as the M24 power tower hex bolt, subject to project drawings and order requirements.Published standards coverage includes ASTM A325(M) and A490(M), DIN 912, 931, 933, 975, 7990, 6914, 6915 and 6916, ISO 4014 and 4016, EN 14399, AS 1252, BS 3692, 4190 and 4395, and JIS B1180 and B1181. The company states that its transmission tower bolts are manufactured in accordance with ASTM A394, A325 and A490 requirements and that material test certificates are available. Its product scope addresses different structural connection requirements, including HDG hex head transmission tower bolt configurations, full thread transmission tower bolt designs and semi threaded tower structural bolt options.For surface protection, the company offers hot-dip galvanizing, zinc plating, black oxide and Dacromet finishes, with customized zinc-aluminium coating available upon request. These options support procurement requirements for a hot dip galvanized tower bolt with nut or a Dacromet coated transmission tower bolt, depending on the project's environmental and technical specifications. The company also provides matching heavy hex nuts to DIN 934, ISO 4032 and ASTM A194 2H, in property classes from 5 to 12, as well as structural flat washers to ASTM F436 and DIN 125A/125B. This enables the supply of a heavy hex nut tower bolt assembly or a complete power tower structural bolt set from one production source.An anti-theft bolt variant is also included in the company's product portfolio. Its design features a shear-off driving head that separates at a specified torque, leaving no conventional gripping surface for standard spanners. This configuration is relevant to projects requiring an Anti theft bolt with nut for selected transmission tower connections. The company also accepts customized fastener requirements according to customer drawings, supporting OEM transmission tower fastener bolt orders and other non-standard structural fastening applications.Regarding quality management, Ningbo Yuema states that its in-house laboratory conducts tensile, hardness, salt-spray and dimensional inspections on production batches before shipment. The company reports holding ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certifications, together with EN 15048 and EN 14399 certification for structural bolt assemblies. It also states that third-party inspection documentation can be arranged and that its products are designed for a service life of up to 35 years under normal outdoor conditions.With its manufacturing base in Ningbo, the company serves overseas markets including the Middle East, South America, Asia and North America. Its export shipments are dispatched through Ningbo Port. The combination of structural bolt manufacturing, matching nuts and washers, surface treatment options and customized production gives the company a broad product scope for transmission tower and other power infrastructure fastening requirements.2. Hebei Yunchang Fastener Manufacturing Co., Ltd.Hebei Yunchang Fastener Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is part of Yunchang Industry, a fastener manufacturing group based in Handan, Hebei Province. Its publicly presented product range includes high-strength fasteners, steel structure bolts, foundation bolts, hex bolts, hex nuts, flange fasteners and full-thread studs. The company's broader product portfolio also covers power accessories and anti-theft fasteners, giving it relevance to infrastructure and electrical construction supply chains. Its public company information identifies it as a manufacturer integrating research, production and sales, and describes its participation in the power sector. These products provide a manufacturing basis for buyers sourcing structural connections, foundation fastening components and related power equipment hardware. For transmission projects, buyers can evaluate its suitability for hot-dip galvanized fasteners, structural bolt assemblies and customized connection components according to the applicable drawings and technical specifications.3. Beijing Jinzhaobo High Strength Fastener Co., Ltd.Beijing Jinzhaobo High Strength Fastener Co., Ltd. focuses on high-strength structural fasteners for steel construction and infrastructure applications. Founded in the 1990s, the company publicly identifies structural bolts, tension control bolts, shear studs and anchor bolts among its principal products. Its published standards coverage includes ASTM F1852, A325, A490, A325TC, A490TC, EN 14399, JIS B1186 and AS 1252, as well as welding-related standards. The company also describes manufacturing capabilities covering hot forging, cold forging, heat treatment, Dacromet surface finishing and hot-dip galvanizing, supported by in-house testing facilities. These capabilities are relevant to projects requiring controlled mechanical properties, high-strength structural connections and protective surface treatments. For power transmission applications, its experience in structural fasteners offers a potential sourcing option for buyers evaluating high-strength bolt assemblies and customized steel connection components.4. Qingdao Easy-Fix Hardware & Auto Parts Co., Ltd.Qingdao Easy-Fix Hardware & Auto Parts Co., Ltd. operates in the hardware and automotive components manufacturing and trading sector. Its publicly listed products include channels, hose clamps, hinges, gate bolts, post supports and cantilever arms, alongside a broader selection of mounting and connection hardware. The company's product range serves construction hardware, automotive applications and general equipment installation, providing buyers with access to multiple types of metal components through one supplier. Its Qingdao location also offers access to an established coastal logistics network for international shipments. For power infrastructure procurement, the company is more appropriately considered in the context of general hardware and supporting connection components rather than as a dedicated transmission tower bolt specialist. Buyers should confirm the availability of structural bolt grades, material specifications, surface treatments and relevant inspection documents before placing project-specific orders.5. Jiangsu Topfast Fastener Co., Ltd.Jiangsu Topfast Fastener Co., Ltd. is included in this industry reference list as a Jiangsu-based fastener supplier. Jiangsu is an important manufacturing region in eastern China, with an established industrial base for metal components, machinery and hardware products. Its geographical position within the Yangtze River Delta also provides access to regional manufacturing networks and major export logistics routes. For buyers reviewing potential suppliers of transmission tower fasteners, the company's business scope, product specifications and manufacturing arrangements should be confirmed directly. Particular attention should be given to applicable structural bolt standards, available material grades, corrosion protection methods and the supply of matched bolt, nut and washer assemblies.Supplier Selection and Market OutlookThe five companies represent different positions within China's broader fastener supply chain. Ningbo Yuema provides the most detailed publicly presented product specifications in this review, including structural bolt dimensions, mechanical property classes, multiple international standards, matching accessories and surface treatment options. Hebei Yunchang has a wider fastener manufacturing portfolio that includes steel structure bolts, foundation bolts and power-related hardware. Beijing Jinzhaobo has a clear focus on high-strength structural fasteners and associated manufacturing processes, while Qingdao Easy-Fix serves a broader hardware and component market. Jiangsu Topfast remains subject to further product and company information verification.As grid construction and infrastructure modernisation continue across major markets, transmission tower fasteners remain an important part of structural connection reliability. Procurement decisions increasingly depend on more than nominal tensile strength or unit price. Buyers also need to consider coating thickness, dimensional tolerances, material traceability, matched assembly compatibility and inspection records.For manufacturers supplying transmission towers, substations and related power infrastructure, the ability to provide consistent production batches and project-specific documentation is particularly important. Requests for material test certificates, mechanical test results, coating inspection reports and third-party verification can help buyers assess whether a supplier's products meet the requirements of a specific project.The 2026 supplier landscape therefore reflects a range of manufacturing specialisations and product portfolios. The most suitable supplier for an individual project will depend on the applicable engineering standards, environmental conditions, required fastener configurations and the level of quality documentation available before shipment.

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Five Reputable Transmission Tower Bolt Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Power Infrastructure Solutions News Provided By Htnxt October 30, 2026, 08:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry, Telecommunications



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