The Headset Professionals, Inc. Expands IT Hardware Portfolio Beyond Headsets

Broader product catalog and related services give business customers more options for workplace technology.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Headset Professionals, Inc. announced an expanded portfolio of IT hardware and related services, growing its role as a dedicated technology supplier. Building on the company's voice and video experience, the featured evolution gives organizations access to more workplace equipment and better customer service through one provider.The new catalog includes laptops, networking equipment, commercial displays, desk phones and video collaboration products. These offerings extend the company's reach beyond headsets to support IT needs across hybrid workstations, shared meeting spaces and infrastructure.“Headsets will remain the core of what we do, but that's only one part of the IT ecosystem we're capable of solving” said Mike Sabatasso, Service Manager with The Headset Professionals, Inc.“Our expanded portfolio gives customers more ways to work with us. We're combining access to all their technology needs while still providing the unmatched customer service we're known for.”The Headset Professionals, Inc. now offers multiple telecom solutions, giving enterprise customers access to an expansive range of workplace technology and related services. Accounts can work with dedicated representatives to discuss product options, corporate pricing and personal solutions. The company also offers bulk provisioning and deployment services for call centers and remote agents. Support is available for business specific equipment requirements and loadouts.The Headset Professionals, Inc. is also excited to offer the new HP Poly Mission series and HP Poly Focus 6 Series. The Mission USB series supports users who rely heavily on wired solutions as their workhorse for daily calls. The Focus 6 Series serves business professionals who need Bluetooth connectivity and freedom to move between hybrid workspaces. These additions maintain the company's focus on professional communication as it broadens its technology offerings.For more information about its expanded hardware portfolio, related services or new HP Poly products, contact The Headset Professionals at (412) 220-3000 or visitAbout The Headset Professionals, Inc.The Headset Professionals, Inc. has provided commercial telecom equipment since 1994. Based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company serves business customers with headsets, IT hardware and related services. For more information, visit aboutMedia ContactMike SabatassoService Manager

The Headset Professionals, Inc.

The Headset Professionals, Inc.

+1 (412) 220-3000

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The Headset Professionals, Inc. Expands IT Hardware Portfolio Beyond Headsets News Provided By The Headset Professionals, Inc. October 30, 2026, 08:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Telecommunications



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