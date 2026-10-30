GWEIKE Laser Wraps Up Five Autumn 2026 Manufacturing Shows

GWEIKE at FABTECH 2026 in Las Vegas

GWEIKE presented laser cutting, bending and welding equipment at five manufacturing events in the U.S., Europe and China from September to October.

JINAN, CHINA, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GWEIKE Laser has completed a series of autumn appearances at five manufacturing exhibitions in the United States, Europe and China. From IMTS in Chicago to FABTECH in Las Vegas, the company presented equipment suited to different stages and scales of metal fabrication.

The sequence began at IMTS 2026, held September 14–19 at McCormick Place in Chicago. GWEIKE's exhibition video recorded visitors moving through the booth and examining industrial equipment, including laser cutting and bending systems. The show provided a setting for discussions about how machines fit into production lines.

In October, GWEIKE appeared at 35 in Milan, held October 13–16 at fieramilano Rho. The company's Milan lineup included the LF4020GH 20 kW sheet laser, a tube cutting system, the M3 ULTRA and the LCW Series. Together, the machines addressed large cutting tasks and flexible laser applications.

The company's next stop was the first phase of the 140th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, October 15–19. Industrial machines appeared alongside compact laser products at the GWEIKE booth, giving visitors a view of equipment for different workshop sizes. The fair published its official Phase 1 schedule.

GWEIKE then joined EuroBLECH 2026 in Hanover, October 20–23. Its exhibition lineup connected sheet cutting, tube processing, bending and handheld laser work. For manufacturers planning a fabrication route, these are linked decisions: the material and geometry of a part affect the first cut, while forming and joining requirements shape the steps that follow. An independent EuroBLECH 2026 listing places GWEIKE at Hall 13, Stand F118.

The autumn run closed at FABTECH 2026, October 21–23 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Photographs from GWEIKE's Central Hall stand show visitors gathered around large equipment and the team at the booth. The company's lineup included the LF4020GH 30 kW sheet laser, the GWK25042 bending machine, handheld laser equipment, and tube and profile processing systems. The official FABTECH exhibitor listing identifies GWEIKE Tech Co Ltd at Booth C7801.

Across the five events, the equipment mix changed to suit each show's audience and application focus. Chicago and Milan emphasized industrial production equipment; Guangzhou showed the breadth of the range; Hanover and Las Vegas returned the discussion to larger fabrication workflows. At each stop, visitors could place the machines in the context of their own materials, output targets and available floor space. The common question for manufacturers was how a part should move from incoming sheet or tube to the required cut, bend, weld or finish. The exhibitions gave visitors opportunities to compare machine categories, inspect equipment, and discuss drawings, materials and production requirements with the GWEIKE team.

GWEIKE will continue those discussions with manufacturers and partners after the shows. Project drawings, sample parts and material specifications can help narrow the choice of equipment for a particular workshop. More information about the company's industrial laser systems is available at .

About GWEIKE Laser

GWEIKE Laser develops equipment for industrial cutting, welding, cleaning and engraving, with products ranging from compact systems to large metal fabrication machines. The company is based in Jinan, China.



zhu Allison

Jinan GWEIKE Laser Equipment Co., Ltd.

+86 132 5337 0724

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GWEIKE Laser Wraps Up Five Autumn 2026 Manufacturing Shows News Provided By GWEIKE Laser Equipment Co., Ltd. October 30, 2026, 08:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Manufacturing, Technology



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