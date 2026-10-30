SANHA GmbH & Co. KG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Miscellaneous

SANHA GmbH & Co. KG: Significant growth in revenue and earnings in the first nine months of 2026

30.10.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

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SANHA GmbH & Co. KG: Significant growth in revenue and earnings in the first nine months of 2026

Revenue including BTE up 26.9% to EUR 120.1 million; SANHA core business grows organically by 9.2%

EBITDA at EUR 17.7 million and EBIT at EUR 12.1 million significantly above previous year Outlook for full year 2026 confirmed: Single-digit revenue growth in the core business, significantly higher including BTE, with slightly rising EBITDA and EBIT Essen, 30 October 2026 – SANHA GmbH & Co. KG, one of the leading manufacturers of piping systems, has significantly increased its revenue in the first nine months of the 2026 financial year and improved its operating profit compared with the previous year's level, despite a market environment that remains challenging and geopolitically uncertain. Including BTE Biegetechnik Engineering GmbH, which was consolidated for the first time, revenue in the first nine months rose to EUR 120.1 million, up 26.9% on the previous year (EUR 94.6 million). BTE contributed around EUR 17 million to this figure. SANHA's core business grew organically by 9.2% and thus, as expected, slightly less dynamically than in the first half of the year (+12.5%). This growth is attributable in particular to the industrial business and to positive developments in France, the Benelux countries, Czechia, Slovakia, Poland and South America. In Germany, demand remains subdued overall but has received positive impetus: building permits rose by 15.1% in the first half of 2026, and the Building Modernisation Act (Gebäudemodernisierungsgesetz) passed in July is already having a positive impact on the heating market, particularly in the area of heat pumps. The renovation business, which accounts for around 70% of demand, continues to perform steadily and ensures good capacity utilisation among installers. In addition, demand for lead-free copper alloys is rising significantly in the run-up to the EU-wide ban on lead-containing materials in drinking water installations from 31 December 2026. Thanks to its broad product portfolio and independence from regional and industry developments, SANHA is recording overall business growth. At EUR 69.8 million, gross profit (excluding exchange rate gains) increased significantly compared with the previous year's figure of EUR 57.4 million; the gross profit margin was 58.1% (previous year: 60.7%). EBITDA rose by EUR 2.1 million to EUR 17.7 million (previous year: EUR 15.6 million) despite higher personnel expenses and other operating expenses. This corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 14.7% (previous year: 16.5%). Despite higher depreciation and amortisation, operating profit (EBIT) increased to EUR 12.1 million (previous year: EUR 11.1 million), corresponding to a margin of 10.1% (previous year: 11.7%). Bernd Kaimer, managing partner of the family-owned company:“We are delighted that we were able to continue our positive business performance in the third quarter and that we are also recording significant organic growth. Our broad positioning across regions, sectors and products makes us resilient even in a geopolitically uncertain environment. With our pioneering role in lead-free copper alloys, the continued stable demand for industrial solutions and initial impetus in our domestic business, we see ourselves well equipped for the coming months. Accordingly, we are confirming our outlook for the full year of single-digit revenue growth in the core business and significantly higher growth including BTE, with slightly rising EBITDA and EBIT.” About SANHA SANHA GmbH & Co. KG is a leading manufacturer of piping systems. The products of the 100% family-owned industrial company are used in many sectors, including building services, refrigeration technology, fire protection and numerous industrial applications such as technical gases. SANHA holds around 250 product certifications for the various applications. The company based in Essen has around 850 employees and is active in more than 60 countries worldwide. Around 14,000 products, primarily piping systems made of copper, copper alloys, stainless steel, carbon steel and plastic, are manufactured in five plants in Germany and other European countries.

Investor Relations / Press:

Jonas Schneider, Fabian Kirchmann

IR AG

Phone: 0221-914097-0

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