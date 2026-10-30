PSI Software SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results

PSI reports revenue growth and one-time expenses after nine months

30.10.2026 / 09:49 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PSI reports revenue growth and one-time expenses after nine months

- Revenue growth in Grid & Energy Management and Logistics

- Process Industries & Metals is suffering from the crisis in the European steel industry

- Cost-reduction program initiated to consolidate responsibilities and standardize processes Key Figures (TEUR) Jan. 1 – Sept. 30, 2026 Jan. 1 – Sept. 30, 2025 Change Revenues 210,870 203,600 +3.6% Adjusted EBIT 4,589 5,787 −20.7% EBIT −15,279 −20,352 +24.9% Group net result −22,908 −26,313 +12.9% Earnings per share (EUR) −1.45 −1.70 +14.7% Berlin, October 30, 2026 – In the first nine months of 2026, the PSI Group increased its consolidated revenues by 3.6% to 210.9 million euros (September 30, 2025: 203.6 million euros). Adjusted EBIT, which excludes restructuring and transaction-related costs, improved significantly in the third quarter compared with the same period last year to 5.7 million euros (July 1–September 30, 2025: 2.3 million euros). Due to restructuring costs, unadjusted operating profit (EBIT) was again negative in the third quarter at −10.5 million euros (July 1–September 30, 2025: −22.5 million euros). In the first nine months, adjusted EBIT declined by 20.7% compared to the same period last year to 4.6 million euros (September 30, 2025: 5.8 million euros), while EBIT improved to −15.3 million euros (September 30, 2025: −20.4 million euros). Accordingly, consolidated net result stood at −22.9 million euros (September 30, 2025: −26.3 million euros). Order intake, which in 2025 was characterized by several very large orders and catch-up effects following the 2024 cyberattack, stood at 217 million euros after nine months, down 19.3% from the prior-year figure (September 30, 2025: 269 million euros). The order backlog, at 161 million euros, was 14.4% below the prior-year figure (September 30, 2025: 188 million euros).

The Grid & Energy Management segment benefited from the cost reduction program initiated in the prior year and reported a 16.7% increase in revenues to 113.1 million euros (September 30, 2025: 96.9 million euros) as well as an operating profit of 1.4 million euros (September 30, 2025: −8.0 million euros).

The Process Industries & Metals segment continued to suffer from the crisis in the European steel industry, resulting in a 15.9% decline in revenues to 44.6 million euros (September 30, 2025: 53.1 million euros). The segment's operating result was negative at −7.5 million euros, primarily due to restructuring costs (September 30, 2025: 3.0 million euros).

Revenues in the Discrete Manufacturing segment stabilized in the third quarter and, at 25.0 million euros, was 2.2% below the prior-year figure (September 30, 2025: 25.5 million euros). The operating result was negative at −6.0 million euros due to restructuring costs and expenses related to the cloud and SaaS transformation (September 30, 2025: −1.0 million euros).

The Logistics segment increased revenues by 11.1% to 28.2 million euros (September 30, 2025: 25.4 million euros). Operating income was negative at −3.1 million euros due to restructuring costs and expenses related to the cloud and SaaS transformation (September 30, 2025: 0.4 million euros).

The number of employees in the Group decreased to 2,198 (September 30, 2025: 2,373). Cash flow from operating activities was negative at −21.1 million euros (September 30, 2025: 7.6 million euros). Cash and cash equivalents increased to 33.2 million euros compared to the end of 2025 (December 31, 2025: 27.3 million euros), while current financial liabilities decreased to 16.6 million euros (December 31, 2025: 18.5 million euros).

In July 2026, PSI carried out a cash capital increase, which was fully subscribed by Zest Bidco GmbH, the bid company behind the voluntary tender offer, thus providing PSI with fresh funds of approximately 29 million euros. On October 20, 2026, Warburg Pincus announced a public delisting acquisition offer, meaning that PSI shares will no longer be tradable on the regulated market after the acceptance period ends. In September 2026, another cost-cutting program was initiated, aimed in particular at consolidating previously decentralized responsibilities and further standardizing processes.

In August 2026, the Executive Board revised its forecast for the fiscal year and, assuming a stable risk environment, expects revenue growth of 5%, order intake at the previous year's level, and an EBIT margin of approximately 2% adjusted for one-time expenses.

The PSI Group develops software products for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities and industry. As an independent software producer with approximately 2,200 employees, PSI has been a technology leader in process control systems since 1969, ensuring sustainable energy supply, production, and logistics through the combination of AI methods with industry-proven optimization. These innovative industry products can be operated on-premises or in the cloud.

Contact:

PSI Software SE

Karsten Pierschke

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Dircksenstraße 42-44

10178 Berlin

Germany

Phone: +49 30 2801-2727

Email:... 30.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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