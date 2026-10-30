PSI Reports Revenue Growth And One-Time Expenses After Nine Months
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PSI Software SE
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results
PSI reports revenue growth and one-time expenses after nine months
30.10.2026 / 09:49 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
PSI reports revenue growth and one-time expenses after nine months
- Revenue growth in Grid & Energy Management and Logistics
- Process Industries & Metals is suffering from the crisis in the European steel industry
- Cost-reduction program initiated to consolidate responsibilities and standardize processes
Berlin, October 30, 2026 – In the first nine months of 2026, the PSI Group increased its consolidated revenues by 3.6% to 210.9 million euros (September 30, 2025: 203.6 million euros). Adjusted EBIT, which excludes restructuring and transaction-related costs, improved significantly in the third quarter compared with the same period last year to 5.7 million euros (July 1–September 30, 2025: 2.3 million euros). Due to restructuring costs, unadjusted operating profit (EBIT) was again negative in the third quarter at −10.5 million euros (July 1–September 30, 2025: −22.5 million euros). In the first nine months, adjusted EBIT declined by 20.7% compared to the same period last year to 4.6 million euros (September 30, 2025: 5.8 million euros), while EBIT improved to −15.3 million euros (September 30, 2025: −20.4 million euros). Accordingly, consolidated net result stood at −22.9 million euros (September 30, 2025: −26.3 million euros). Order intake, which in 2025 was characterized by several very large orders and catch-up effects following the 2024 cyberattack, stood at 217 million euros after nine months, down 19.3% from the prior-year figure (September 30, 2025: 269 million euros). The order backlog, at 161 million euros, was 14.4% below the prior-year figure (September 30, 2025: 188 million euros).
30.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PSI Software SE
|Dircksenstraße 42-44
|10178 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 2801-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 2801-1000
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE000A0Z1JH9
|WKN:
|A0Z1JH
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900OS5AIRXC3T2J37
|EQS News ID:
|2425536
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2425536 30.10.2026 CET/CEST
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