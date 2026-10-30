Sanjay Jha Backs Lalan Singh After Neeraj Kumar's Statement Targets Congress Over November 1 Rally

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 30 (IANS) JD(U) National Working President, Sanjay Kumar Jha, on Friday addressed several political issues, including the controversy surrounding senior party leader and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, the Farakka Treaty, the Congress party's recent electoral setbacks and the party's performance in the Bihar Legislative Council elections.

Speaking about discussions within the JD(U) over Lalan Singh, Jha described him as a senior and respected leader who had made significant contributions to building and strengthening the party.

“Minor ups and downs are part of any party, but we respect everyone,” Jha said, seeking to underline the importance of unity within the organisation.

After winning the Patna Graduate MLC poll, Neeraj Kumar on Thursday said that he would not go before Lalan Singh to seek his blessings.

On the Farakka Treaty, Jha said the JD(U) had consistently raised concerns over its impact on Bihar's interests.

Speaking at a seminar organised by the Water Resources Department, he asserted that the state would not tolerate injustice on the issue.

He said a protest campaign would begin on November 2 in the four remaining districts, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also expected to participate.

"The party would additionally organise a marathon to create public awareness about the Farakka Treaty," he said.

Taking aim at the Congress over its proposed rally on November 1 in New Delhi's Ramlila ground, Jha alleged that the party had failed to come to terms with its electoral defeats.

He accused the Congress and its allies of questioning democratic institutions after losing elections, while accepting the electoral process when they emerge victorious.

“If they want to protest, nobody is stopping them,” he said, adding that the Opposition should respect the democratic mandate.

Referring to the recent Bihar Legislative Council elections, Jha claimed there was no genuine unity among Opposition parties under the INDIA Bloc.

He pointed to the Congress' electoral challenges in Karnataka.

Jha said the JD(U) would hold an important organisational meeting on November 5 to review its performance in the MLC elections.

"The meeting would examine the reasons behind the results, identify areas where the organisation remained weak and assess shortcomings in the party's election strategy. Corrective steps would be taken to strengthen the organisation," Jha said.

On the JD(U)'s activities in Uttar Pradesh, Jha said the party had an established organisational presence in the state and had previously won Assembly seats there.

A workers' convention is scheduled for November 1, which will be attended by Nishant Kumar. The party may clarify its position on contesting elections in Uttar Pradesh at the convention.