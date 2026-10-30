Manan Bhardwaj On 'Rani - Tu Hi Diwali': 'It Celebrates Pure, Unconditional Love'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Singer-composer Manan Bhardwaj has opened up about his latest track 'Rani - Tu Hi Diwali', saying that it celebrates pure and unconditional love.

He shared that the track is dedicated to true lovers who believe in love at first sight, remain loyal to each other and consider love the very essence of life. Speaking about the song, Manan shared,“Rani - Tu Hi Diwali is very special to me because I created it for those true lovers who believe in pure, unconditional love- people who fall in love at first sight, remain fiercely loyal, and for whom love is not just a part of life, but life itself. For such people, the presence of their beloved is no less than a celebration; their person becomes their Diwali.”

“Ankur and Jasmeet were absolutely perfect for this song. Both have a very rooted, natural quality that makes their performances feel real and relatable. Ankur, in particular, is phenomenal. He has an incredible ability to understand a character and bring its emotions to life in a way that is truly remarkable,” he added.

The singer went on to state,“This song is especially close to my heart because I have been involved in every creative aspect of it. I have sung it, composed the melody, created the music, written the lyrics, and directed the video. It has been a deeply personal creative journey for me. Namyoho and Jovial have also put in tremendous effort to bring this vision to life, and I am grateful to everyone who has worked so passionately on it. With Rani - Tu Hi Diwali, I want to celebrate the kind of love that is becoming increasingly rare, innocent, loyal, wholehearted, and timeless. The kind of love where one person truly becomes your whole world.”

Built around celebrating the woman who makes life special, the song captures a man's tender love and admiration for his partner, lovingly calling her his 'Rani'. The song 'Rani - Tu Hi Diwali' is out on all streaming platforms, and the music video is available to watch on the T-Series YouTube channel.