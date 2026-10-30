Chhattisgarh Congress Leaders Set For Delhi INDIA Bloc Protest Rally

Chhattisgarh Congress Leaders Mobilize for Delhi Rally

Senior Congress leaders and legislators from Chhattisgarh on Friday confirmed their participation in the INDIA bloc's upcoming 'Chalo Dilli Ramlila March' scheduled for November 1, at New Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. As party workers travel from Chhattisgarh to the national capital, leaders have hit out at the ruling dispensation over alleged attempts to disrupt transit, while reiterating demands for accountability regarding the electoral system.

Leadership Commits to Nationwide Protest

Rajya Sabha MP Phulo Devi Netam confirmed her participation in the grand opposition demonstration to ANI, highlighting the collective nature of the nationwide protest. "I frequently travel to Delhi, sometimes for committee meetings, sometimes for other matters. But this time, a major national-level protest is set to take place at Ramlila Maidan. Leaders from the entire 'Mahagathbandhan' will be there, along with a massive turnout of party workers. It is going to be a truly grand rally, and I intend to participate in it," said Phulo Devi Netam.

Echoing her remarks, Leader of Opposition in the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly Charan Das Mahant noted that delegations and supporters from the state were already en route to Delhi. Addressing media queries regarding administrative hurdles and concerns raised by commercial bodies over traffic disruptions, Mahant accused the ruling BJP of attempting to throttle democratic mobilisation. "People from Chhattisgarh are heading there. Some are already on their way, while others will be leaving soon," Mahant stated.

Alleging systematic interference with public transport, he added, "The BJP always comes up with excuses; they are constantly searching for ways to escape, but their days of evading accountability are over... We aren't going there to cause harm to traders; we are going there to benefit them... They plan to stop all our people, to prevent buses from reaching the destination and to halt trains. We can see that they are pulling out all the stops to save their own reputation."

Core Grievances and Electoral Concerns

Congress MLA Sandeep Sahu underscored that the core grievance driving the mega-rally is the alleged tampering of electoral processes and the demand for accountability from the Election Commission. "...Given the way votes are being stolen, the Congress party and various other political parties have been consistently demanding the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar. It is highly unfortunate that the BJP, along with its spokespersons, has come forward to defend him. In light of this, a major protest is being organised at Ramlila Maidan on the 1st," Sahu asserted.

The 'Chalo Dilli Ramlila March' has been called by the united opposition INDIA bloc to protest against alleged vote tampering and what they term threats to constitutional integrity. Senior leaders, including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, have emphasised that the movement transcends individual party interests to safeguard democratic institutions. (ANI)

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