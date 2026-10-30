Halloween 2026 In Goa: Spooky Parties, Techno Nights, Live Music - 8 Events To Explore This Weekend

Halloween in Goa this year? Check out eight amazing parties that include techno parties, performances, and spooky celebrations in North Goa from October 30 to November 2.

The Halloween weekend in Goa is gearing up for fun times with electronic music festivals, parties, live performances, and night parties filling up nightlife spots. From October 30 to November 2, 2026, there will be many events that party lovers can attend in Anjuna, Vagator, Candolim, Arambol, and Morjim.

Here are eight events you should look out for in Goa.

1. Wicked Wonderland – Halloween Night Party, Sanje

Date: October 31

Venue: Sanje, Candolim

Have some fun during the Halloween season by attending the Wicked Wonderland party at Sanje in Candolim. With its Halloween theme and party atmosphere, this party could be a good choice for you if you wish to spend Halloween with your friends in Candolim.

Date:October 30 to November 1

Venue:Dynamo, Vagator

If you are into electronic music, then make sure you attend The Location Fest – Halloween Edition in Dynamo. This three-day event features electronic and techno music and is among the longest music events for Goa's Halloween weekend.

Date:October 31

Venue:UNVRS Club, Vagator

In case you prefer live music concerts, Madhur Sharma will be performing on Halloween night at UNVRS Club. This is a great opportunity to get some break from the electronic music and DJs that Goa is famous for.

Date: November 1

Venue: Ocean Pirates Cafe, Anjuna

Halloween parties will not end with October, the Halloween Special ft. Yara will take place at Ocean Pirates Cafe on November 1. This is one more reason to celebrate the weekend.

Date: October 31

Venue:Rehab Social, Arambol

Another Halloween-themed music night will take place on October 31 at Rehab Social in Arambol. The red Halloween theme of the event makes it one more unique event in North Goa's party season.

Date:October 31

Venue: Uma Uma By The Sea, Morjim

Uma Uma By The Sea in Morjim will join the Halloween celebration with its Spooky Night on October 31.

Date:31 October

Venue:House of Chapora, Anjuna

House of Chapora is staging Harmonic Decibels 14.0 as one of the music events lined up for their Halloween weekends. This provides another experience of electronic music for people who enjoy parties organised by DJs.

Date: 1 November

Venue: House of Chapora, Anjuna

Music celebration continues at House of Chapora with Bassline Travellers 67.0 on 1 November. This is a described as night-to-sunrise party and another choice for people who wish to party further after the Halloween night.

Note: Event timings, cost of tickets and other details must be checked with respective organisers before attending the party.

You can get more details on Bookmyshow, Skillboxes, highape, madvibes.