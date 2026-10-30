Ties With Georgia Remain Azerbaijan's Foreign Policy Priority - PM

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Developing ties with Georgia is one of Azerbaijan's foreign policy priorities, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov said at the 11th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

He remarked that the peoples of Azerbaijan and Georgia have lived in an atmosphere of friendship and good neighborliness for centuries.

"Over the past period, our strategic partnership has advanced to a qualitatively new stage. The dynamics of high-level political dialogue play a leading role in strengthening our cooperation. In this regard, the state visit of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to Georgia in April, and Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze's visit to Azerbaijan in May (WUF13), hold particular significance. These visits and the agreements reached have reaffirmed the strategic nature of our relations and provided fresh impetus for deepening our cooperation across various fields," the Azerbaijani prime minister emphasized.

Asadov noted that Azerbaijan and Georgia have always supported one another within the framework of international organizations, particularly regarding issues of territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"The cultural and humanitarian sphere remains, as always, one of the key areas of our cooperation. We hope that the construction of the new building for the Heydar Aliyev Tbilisi Azerbaijani Professional Drama Theatre will begin in the near future. The Azerbaijani and Georgian communities living in our respective countries play a special role in the development of our relations. Ensuring opportunities for education in their native languages and the operation of relevant schools serve to further strengthen the ties between our peoples.

There is a high level of mutual interest in further expanding the mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia. I'm confident that the decisions to be adopted today, as well as the documents to be signed, will contribute to the strengthening of our strategic partnership," he concluded.