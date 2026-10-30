Hospitality Market To Exceed USD 12 Trillion By 2032 Driven By Growing Travel Demand, With Europe Accounting For 30.72% Of Revenue In 2026, Says Mordor Intelligence
|Study Period
|2022 - 2032
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 9.11 Trillion
|Market Size in 2027
|USD 9.62 Trillion
|Market Size Forecast 2032
|USD 12.46 Trillion
|Industry Expansion
|Growing at a CAGR of 5.31% during 2027-2032
|Segments Covered
|By Hospitality Type, By Property Type, By Booking Channel, By Revenue Stream, By Traveler Type and By Geography
|Customization Scope
|Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.
Hospitality Market Share by Region
North America benefits from a strong domestic travel base, while hospitality capacity continues to expand across South America, the Middle East, and Africa. New hotels and resorts are being developed across urban, coastal, and leisure destinations, broadening accommodation options and strengthening regional hospitality networks. Differences in travel patterns, property formats, and destination demand are also influencing how operators approach expansion and capacity utilization across these markets.
Europe remained the largest regional market in 2026, supported by strong accommodation demand and continued expansion of hospitality properties across established and emerging destinations. Growth is also being supported by the increasing presence of international hotel brands in new locations, including island and leisure destinations. The combination of steady tourist activity, broader hotel networks, and growing interest in diverse travel experiences is creating additional opportunities for accommodation providers across the region.
Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market, supported by rising travel activity, improving room utilization, and continued investment in hospitality infrastructure. Strong occupancy and room-rate performance in key destinations are encouraging operators to optimize existing properties, while international hotel brands are also expanding into new markets. The combination of stronger pricing, better property utilization, and new branded accommodation is creating additional growth opportunities across the region.
Key Companies Covered in the Hospitality Industry
- Marriott International
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings
- Accor S.A.
- InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
- Hyatt Hotels Corporation
- Choice Hotels International
- Airbnb Inc.
- Sonder Holdings Inc.
- Extended Stay America
- OYO Rooms
- Jin Jiang International
- Meliá Hotels International
- Minor Hotels Europe & Americas (Minor International) Radisson Hotel Group Best Western Hotels & Resorts
- Louvre Hotels Group
- TUI Group
- MGM Resorts International
- Caesars Entertainment, Inc.
Explore related reports from Mordor Intelligence
Malaysia Hospitality Market Size: The Malaysia hospitality market is projected to grow from USD 53.11 billion in 2026 to USD 57.23 billion in 2027 and USD 81.97 billion by 2032, registering a 7.45% CAGR from 2027 to 2032. Rising tourism activity, new hotel developments, and diverse accommodation formats are expanding demand for paid stays. Digital booking channels are helping properties reach travelers more efficiently, while staffing costs and booking commissions continue to influence room-level profitability and investment decisions.
US Hospitality Market Growth: The US hospitality market is projected to increase from USD 247.8 billion in 2026 to USD 258.4 billion in 2027 and USD 313.7 billion by 2032, growing at a 3.95% CAGR from 2027 to 2032. Domestic travel and experience-focused trips continue to support accommodation demand, while digital booking channels are intensifying competition among hotels. Rising labor and insurance costs, however, can pressure profitability and limit the conversion of demand into higher-value accommodation and guest services.
United Kingdom Hospitality Market Analysis: The UK hospitality market remains fragmented across accommodation, contract foodservice, pubs, and managed restaurants, with major companies operating under different business models. Whitbread operates Premier Inn, while IHG expands its hotel brands through franchise and property partnerships.
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