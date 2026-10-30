Hospitality Market To Exceed USD 12 Trillion By 2032 Driven By Growing Travel Demand, With Europe Accounting For 30.72% Of Revenue In 2026, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the hospitality market size USD 9.11 trillion in 2026 to USD 9.62 trillion in 2027, reaching USD 12.46 trillion by 2032 at a 5.31% CAGR from 2027 to 2032. Growth is being supported by rising bleisure travel, flexible-work arrangements, and increasing demand for wellness-focused stays that combine accommodation with leisure and recovery experiences. Hotels are also adopting AI-based revenue optimization, digital guest support, and direct booking tools to improve service delivery and strengthen room sales. At the same time, higher labor costs and cautious discretionary spending, particularly in the United States, could constrain profitability and spending on additional hotel services.

Hospitality Market Growth Drivers

Rising Demand for Wellness and Specialized Tourism Stays

Growing interest in wellness, medical, and regenerative tourism is encouraging hotels to offer more experience-focused stays. Properties are adding wellness programs, relaxation facilities, recovery services, and personalized activities alongside accommodation. By combining rooms with on-site wellness experiences, operators can increase guest engagement, differentiate their properties, and create additional revenue opportunities beyond room bookings.

Digital Transformation Through AI-Based Revenue and Guest Management

Hotels are increasingly adopting AI to improve both guest interactions and revenue management. Conversational AI can assist travelers with property searches, recommendations, booking-related questions, and personalized support, making the path from travel planning to reservation more convenient. AI-based revenue tools can also help operators analyze demand, adjust pricing, and identify opportunities to improve room performance. By connecting guest support with booking and revenue functions, hospitality providers can deliver more responsive services, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen direct booking opportunities.

Expansion of Experiential and Lifestyle-Led Hospitality Concepts

Hospitality providers are expanding lifestyle-led concepts that focus on unique experiences, distinctive design, and localized guest offerings. These properties aim to provide more than traditional accommodation by creating memorable stays around food, culture, entertainment, and social experiences. The expansion of established lifestyle brands across international destinations is also helping operators reach new customer segments and strengthen brand recognition. As these concepts become more widely available, hotels need to maintain a distinct identity and offer experiences that differentiate their properties from competing lifestyle accommodations.

Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says,“Mordor Intelligence evaluates the hospitality market using consistent research practices and cross-checked market inputs to provide a clear view of growth and industry developments. The analysis combines market data with observable industry activity, giving decision-makers a practical basis for business planning and investment decisions.”

Key Segments Covered in the Hospitality Market Report

By Hospitality Type

Hotels & Resorts

Vacation Rentals

Serviced Apartments

Hostels & Budget Accommodation

Boutique & Lifestyle Hotels

Luxury Hospitality Properties

By Property Type

Chain / Branded Properties

Independent Properties

By Booking Channel

Direct Booking Channels

Online Travel Agencies (OTAs)

Corporate / Travel Management Companies

Offline Travel Agents

By Revenue Stream

Room Revenue

Food & Beverage Revenue

Events & Conference Revenue

Wellness & Recreation Revenue

Other Ancillary Revenue

By Traveler Type

Leisure Travelers

Business Travelers

Bleisure Travelers

Long-Stay / Digital Nomad Travelers



Overview – Hospitality Industry

Study Period 2022 - 2032 Market Size in 2026 USD 9.11 Trillion Market Size in 2027 USD 9.62 Trillion Market Size Forecast 2032 USD 12.46 Trillion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 5.31% during 2027-2032 Segments Covered By Hospitality Type, By Property Type, By Booking Channel, By Revenue Stream, By Traveler Type and By Geography Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.



Hospitality Market Share by Region

North America benefits from a strong domestic travel base, while hospitality capacity continues to expand across South America, the Middle East, and Africa. New hotels and resorts are being developed across urban, coastal, and leisure destinations, broadening accommodation options and strengthening regional hospitality networks. Differences in travel patterns, property formats, and destination demand are also influencing how operators approach expansion and capacity utilization across these markets.

Europe remained the largest regional market in 2026, supported by strong accommodation demand and continued expansion of hospitality properties across established and emerging destinations. Growth is also being supported by the increasing presence of international hotel brands in new locations, including island and leisure destinations. The combination of steady tourist activity, broader hotel networks, and growing interest in diverse travel experiences is creating additional opportunities for accommodation providers across the region.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market, supported by rising travel activity, improving room utilization, and continued investment in hospitality infrastructure. Strong occupancy and room-rate performance in key destinations are encouraging operators to optimize existing properties, while international hotel brands are also expanding into new markets. The combination of stronger pricing, better property utilization, and new branded accommodation is creating additional growth opportunities across the region.

Key Companies Covered in the Hospitality Industry

Marriott International

Hilton Worldwide Holdings

Accor S.A.

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Choice Hotels International

Airbnb Inc.

Sonder Holdings Inc.

Extended Stay America

OYO Rooms

Jin Jiang International

Meliá Hotels International



Minor Hotels Europe & Americas (Minor International)

Radisson Hotel Group Best Western Hotels & Resorts

Louvre Hotels Group

TUI Group

MGM Resorts International

Caesars Entertainment, Inc.



Explore related reports from Mordor Intelligence

Malaysia Hospitality Market Size: The Malaysia hospitality market is projected to grow from USD 53.11 billion in 2026 to USD 57.23 billion in 2027 and USD 81.97 billion by 2032, registering a 7.45% CAGR from 2027 to 2032. Rising tourism activity, new hotel developments, and diverse accommodation formats are expanding demand for paid stays. Digital booking channels are helping properties reach travelers more efficiently, while staffing costs and booking commissions continue to influence room-level profitability and investment decisions.

US Hospitality Market Growth: The US hospitality market is projected to increase from USD 247.8 billion in 2026 to USD 258.4 billion in 2027 and USD 313.7 billion by 2032, growing at a 3.95% CAGR from 2027 to 2032. Domestic travel and experience-focused trips continue to support accommodation demand, while digital booking channels are intensifying competition among hotels. Rising labor and insurance costs, however, can pressure profitability and limit the conversion of demand into higher-value accommodation and guest services.

United Kingdom Hospitality Market Analysis: The UK hospitality market remains fragmented across accommodation, contract foodservice, pubs, and managed restaurants, with major companies operating under different business models. Whitbread operates Premier Inn, while IHG expands its hotel brands through franchise and property partnerships.

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