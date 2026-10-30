How to Improve the Wear Resistance of Polymer Materials: An In-Depth Analysis by SILIKE

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Wear resistance is a critical performance requirement for polymer materials used in engineering components, industrial equipment, automotive applications, and footwear. Under repeated friction, sliding, or abrasive contact, polymers may experience surface damage, material loss, and reduced component reliability.For polymer manufacturers and compounders, improving wear resistance involves more than increasing hardness or adding conventional lubricants. The challenge is to reduce wear while maintaining mechanical properties, processing stability, and cost efficiency.How Can Polymer Wear Resistance Be Improved?Polymer wear resistance can be improved through resin selection, reinforcement, formulation optimization, processing control, and functional additives.Depending on the polymer and dominant wear mechanism, solid lubricants, silicone-based wear modifiers, and specialized anti-abrasion masterbatches may help reduce friction-related damage or material loss.The most suitable solution depends on the base polymer, operating conditions, and required end-use performance.This article examines the key causes of polymer wear and practical strategies for improving wear resistance, including how silicone-based additives can modify friction and processing behavior in compatible engineering plastics.It highlights SILIKE's wear-resistant additive solutions for POM, PA6, and PA66, supported by comparative test data for POM and PA6, alongside specialized anti-abrasion solutions for EVA, TPU, TPR/TR, PVC, and rubber footwear compounds.1. Understanding Polymer Wear: What Causes Polymers to Wear?Polymer wear refers to progressive surface damage or material loss caused by mechanical contact and relative movement.Wear behavior is influenced by the complete tribological system, including the polymer, contacting material, applied load, sliding speed, temperature, and operating environment.Three common wear mechanisms include:Abrasive WearOccurs when hard particles or rough contacting surfaces remove material through scratching, cutting, or repeated deformation. It is particularly relevant to footwear outsoles and industrial components exposed to abrasive contact.Adhesive WearHow to Improve the Wear Resistance of Polymer Materials: An In-Depth Analysis by SILIKEOccurs when localized interactions between contacting surfaces cause material transfer, tearing, or progressive damage during sliding.Fatigue WearResults from repeated mechanical loading, which may lead to cracking, delamination, and material loss.Multiple wear mechanisms can occur simultaneously.Does Lower Friction Always Mean Better Wear Resistance?Not necessarily.The coefficient of friction (COF) describes resistance to relative motion, whereas wear resistance describes a material's ability to withstand damage or material loss.A polymer formulation may exhibit lower friction without a corresponding improvement in abrasive wear resistance.Similarly, improved scratch resistance does not automatically indicate reduced wear loss.For reliable material selection, friction, wear, and mechanical performance should be evaluated according to the intended application.2. How to Improve Polymer Wear Resistance: Key Modification StrategiesThere is no universal additive suitable for every polymer system.The most effective approach depends on the wear mechanism, polymer chemistry, and performance requirements.Common Polymer Wear-Resistance Improvement MethodsModification StrategyPotential BenefitsKey ConsiderationsBase polymer optimizationImproved strength and tribological characteristicsMaterial selection, operating conditions, costFillers and reinforcementIncreased stiffness and deformation resistanceDispersion, toughness, counterface wearPTFE and solid lubricantsFriction and wear modificationCompatibility, dosage, mechanical propertiesConventional lubricantsImproved processing lubrication and surface slipMigration and limited wear improvement in some systemsSilicone-based additivesModified frictional interactions and potential wear reductionPolymer compatibility and test conditionsSpecialized anti-abrasion masterbatchesReduced abrasive material loss in suitable compoundsPolymer-specific formulation and validationProcessing conditions also matter. Mixing efficiency, filler dispersion, thermal history, and molding parameters can influence the final wear performance.How Do Silicone-Based Additives Work?Silicone-based additives are used in polymer modification because of the molecular and interfacial properties of polysiloxanes.In compatible thermoplastic systems, specially formulated silicone additives may modify interactions between the polymer surface and its contacting material.Where adhesive friction contributes significantly to wear, these changes may help reduce surface damage or material loss.High-molecular-weight silicone additives can also influence processing behavior, including lubrication and mold release, depending on the product and formulation.However, improved processing or lower COF should not be considered sufficient evidence of improved abrasion resistance.Silicone-Based Additives vs. PTFEPTFE is commonly evaluated as a solid lubricant for engineering plastics requiring improved sliding performance.Silicone-based wear modifiers provide another technology option for manufacturers developing PTFE-free formulations.However, an effective replacement must meet the required wear, friction, mechanical, and processing specifications.The objective is not simply to replace one lubricant with another, but to identify a compatible additive that delivers measurable performance under the intended operating conditions.3. Improving POM Wear Resistance with SILIKE Silicone Masterbatch LYSI-701Polyoxymethylene (POM), also known as acetal, is widely used in gears, bushings, guides, sliding parts, and other precision engineering components.Although POM provides useful mechanical and tribological properties, repeated sliding contact may still cause friction-related wear and material loss.SILIKE Silicone Masterbatch LYSI-701 for POM Friction and Wear ModificationSILIKE LYSI-701 is a silicone-based wear-resistant additive developed for friction and wear modification in suitable engineering plastic formulations, including POM.It offers an additional option for compounders seeking to improve POM wear resistance and evaluate alternatives to conventional lubricating additives.POM Comparative Friction and Wear EvaluationFigure 1. Wear Loss and Coefficient of Friction in POM CompoundsThe comparative test results show significantly lower mass loss in POM formulations containing LYSI-701 compared with the unmodified control. Within the tested range, increasing LYSI-701 loading also resulted in a lower coefficient of friction.Compared with the commercial reference additive, LYSI-701 demonstrated promising friction and wear performance under the evaluated conditions.Test note: Results are based on SILIKE's comparative testing. Performance may vary depending on the POM formulation and test conditions. Further validation is recommended for specific applicationsFor further information, explore SILIKE POM Wear-Resistance Modification Solutions.4. Improving PA6 and PA66 Wear Resistance with Silicone-Based AdditivesPolyamide 6 (PA6) and polyamide 66 (PA66) are used in engineering applications requiring strength, toughness, and thermal performance.Under repeated sliding contact, these materials may experience friction-related surface damage and wear.Wear behavior can also be influenced by moisture conditioning, filler reinforcement, contact pressure, and the counterface material.Common modification technologies include PTFE, graphite, molybdenum disulfide, and specialized silicone-based additives.SILIKE Silicone additive LYSI-704 and Silicone additive LYSI-702S for Engineering NylonSILIKE LYSI-704 and LYSI-702S are silicone-based processing aids and modifiers options for selected engineering plastic formulations where friction and wear performance are important.Their suitability in PA6, PA66, or reinforced nylon compounds depends on material compatibility, processing conditions, and application requirements.PA66 Comparative Friction and Wear EvaluationFigure 2. Comparative Friction Coefficient and Wear Results of PA66 CompoundsThe comparative test results show lower recorded wear loss in PA6 formulations containing SILIKE LYSI-704 and LYSI-702S compared with unmodified PA6.Among the evaluated formulations, 5% LYSI-704 exhibited the lowest recorded wear loss (93), compared with 120 for 5% LYSI-702S and 98 for 10% PTFE.These findings highlight the potential of silicone-based additives to improve wear performance in PA6 compounds under the evaluated conditions.Test note: Results are based on SILIKE's comparative testing. Performance may vary depending on the PA66 formulation and test conditions. Further validation is recommended for specific applicationsFor technical information, see SILIKE Silicone Additive LYSI-704 for Wear-Resistant Engineering Plastics.Evaluating Wear-Resistant Additives for POM or PA6?Polymer compatibility, processing conditions, and the intended wear mechanism should guide additive selection.Contact SILIKE to discuss your formulation and request wear-resistant additive samples for comparative testing.5. Anti-Abrasion Solutions for Footwear: EVA, TPU, TPR/TR, PVC and RubberFootwear compounds face different wear-performance requirements from rigid engineering plastics.Shoe soles must withstand repeated contact with abrasive surfaces while maintaining flexibility, cushioning, traction, surface appearance, and processing performance.Common approaches to improving outsole abrasion resistance include elastomer selection, filler optimization, hardness adjustment, and specialized functional additives.However, increasing hardness or changing the filler system may affect flexibility, comfort, or mechanical properties.For footwear manufacturers, the objective is to reduce abrasion-related material loss while maintaining the performance characteristics required by the finished outsole.SILIKE Anti-Abrasion Masterbatches for Different Footwear MaterialsSILIKE develops silicone-based anti-abrasion solutions for selected thermoplastic and rubber footwear compounds.Product selection should be based on the base polymer and compound formulation rather than the footwear application aloneFootwear MaterialSILIKE Wear-Resistant solutionApplication FocusEVA / PhylonAnti-abrasion masterbatch NM-2TEVA-compatible outsole abrasion resistanceTPUAnti-abrasion masterbatch NM-6TPU abrasion and surface-performance modificationSBS-based TPR/TRAnti-abrasion masterbatch NM-1YAbrasion modification in compatible TPR/TR compoundsHIPS/PS-compatible TPR/TRSilicone Masterbatch LYSI-10Abrasion-related and processing modificationRubber compoundsAnti-abrasion masterbatch NM-3Abrasion modification for selected rubber systemsSelected colored rubber formulationsAnti-abrasion masterbatch NM-3CAbrasion and surface-property modificationPVC shoe solesSilicone Powder LYSI-100AWear and surface-property modificationThese additives are not directly interchangeable. The appropriate grade and dosage should be confirmed for each compound.EVA and Phylon: SILIKE Anti-wear Additive NM-2T Improves Outsole Abrasion ResistanceEVA is widely used in lightweight footwear because of its cushioning, flexibility, and processing versatility.For EVA and compatible Phylon-type formulations, improving abrasion resistance without excessively increasing hardness is an important material-development objective.SILIKE Anti-abrasion Masterbatch NM-2T is an EVA-carried anti-abrasion masterbatch developed for compatible footwear compounds.Published SILIKE application observations indicate reductions in DIN abrasion loss in selected EVA formulations.Actual performance depends on the base compound, foam structure where applicable, processing conditions, and testing method.TPU Footwear: Anti-abrasion Agent NM-6 Application ExampleTPU offers useful elasticity and durability for footwear, but its abrasion behavior depends on polymer chemistry, hardness, processing, and contact conditions.SILIKE NM-6 is a TPU-carried anti-abrasion masterbatch designed for compatible TPU outsole formulations.In an application example published by SILIKE, adding 0.5% NM-6 to a TPU compound with a hardness of 85 Shore A was associated with a reduction in the reported DIN abrasion value from 100 to 60.The result illustrates potential abrasion improvement in the evaluated formulation. It should not be interpreted as a universal performance guarantee.Rubber Outsoles: Wear Resistance Additive NM-3C Application ExampleRubber outsoles are used in sports, outdoor, work, and safety footwear where abrasion resistance, traction, and durability are important.Performance depends on elastomer selection, filler reinforcement, compound hardness, and vulcanization conditions where applicable.SILIKE Anti-abrasion Masterbatch NM-3C is developed for compatible rubber outsole formulations, including selected NR, SBR, BR, NBR, and EPDM systems.According rubber footwear maker feedback, 2% NM-3C was associated with a reduction in the recorded DIN abrasion value from approximately 170 to 139.As with other footwear additives, abrasion results should be considered alongside hardness, elasticity, traction, and processing requirements.For additional anti wear additive product specifications, application examples, and material-specific guidance, visit SILIKE Anti-Abrasion Masterbatch Solutions for Shoe Soles.Frequently Asked Questions About Polymer Wear ResistanceWhat additives can improve polymer wear resistance?Potential options include fillers and reinforcement, PTFE and other solid lubricants, silicone-based wear additives and surface modifiers, and specialized anti-abrasion masterbatches. The appropriate choice depends on the polymer, wear mechanism, and operating conditions.How can POM wear resistance be improved?You can improve POM wear performance through formulation optimization, controlled processing, and compatible friction and wear modifiers. SILIKE abrasion-resistance additive LYSI-701 is one option for comparative testing in POM compounds.Can silicone additives improve PA6 or PA66 wear resistance?Certain silicone-based modifiers can be evaluated for friction and wear modification in suitable nylon formulations. SILIKE LYSI-704 and LYSI-702S provide evaluation options, subject to polymer compatibility and controlled testing.Which anti-abrasion additives are suitable for shoe soles?SILIKE offers all kinds of material anti-abrasion solutions, including NM-2T for EVA, NM-6 for TPU, NM-1Y and LYSI-10 for selected TPR/TR systems, and NM-3C or NM-3 for compatible rubber outsole formulations. PVC applications require grade-specific compatibility evaluation.Can silicone-based wear modifiers replace PTFE?Silicone-based additives may be evaluated as PTFE-free alternatives in selected engineering plastics. Equivalent friction, wear, processing, and mechanical performance must be confirmed in the target formulation.Conclusion: Better Polymer Wear Resistance Starts with the Right Material StrategyImproving the wear resistance of polymer materials requires an understanding of wear mechanisms, polymer chemistry, formulation design, and operating conditions.Resin selection, reinforcement, processing optimization, and suitable functional additives can all contribute to improved performance when applied appropriately.SILIKE's comparative POM and PA6 evaluations illustrate the potential of specialized silicone-based wear modifiers in engineering plastics, while its anti-abrasion masterbatches provide targeted modification options for EVA, TPU, TPR/TR, and rubber footwear compounds.The most effective solution is the formulation that delivers reproducible wear-performance improvements while maintaining the mechanical, processing, and surface properties required by the finished product.Looking for Wear-Resistant Additives for Engineering Plastics or Footwear?Whether you're looking to reduce friction and wear in POM or PA6/PA66 engineering plastics, or improve abrasion resistance in EVA, TPU, TPR/TR, PVC, and rubber outsoles, selecting the right additive starts with understanding your formulation and performance requirements.Tell us what material you're working with and the wear challenges you're facing. SILIKE can help identify suitable silicone-based wear additives or anti-abrasion masterbatches and provide samples for evaluation.Website:Email:...

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