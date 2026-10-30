Huasheng Transformer Highlights Distribution Transformers And Power Transformer Solutions For Global Buyers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) China-based Huasheng Transformer manufacturer outlines its custom configurations, in-house manufacturing and factory testing for global buyers

XUZHOU, JIANGSU, CHINA, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jiangsu Huasheng Electric Power Technology Co., Ltd. (widely known as Huasheng Transformer or Huasheng), a direct power and distribution transformer manufacturer in China, today highlighted its specification-led engineering and manufacturing framework designed to help global utilities, EPC contractors, industrial facilities, and renewable energy developers streamline equipment sourcing and grid integration.For power infrastructure projects, selecting a transformer involves more than identifying a rated capacity. Supply voltage, secondary voltage, phase, frequency, installation conditions, load characteristics and applicable technical standards all influence the final configuration. Differences in these requirements can affect equipment design, installation compatibility, testing and project coordination.Rather than offering generic off-the-shelf catalog units, Huasheng aligns its production directly with buyer single-line diagrams (SLDs), ambient site conditions, and regional grid codes-including IEC 60076, IEEE/ANSI C57, AS/NZS 60076, and GB standards.Transformer Portfolio for Different Power Distribution ApplicationsHuasheng published product portfolio includes oil-immersed transformers, dry-type transformers, single-phase pole-mounted transformers, pad-mounted transformers and power transformers. The company also lists medium- and low-voltage switchgear and substation solutions.These product categories address different installation and operating requirements. Oil-immersed transformers are commonly considered for utility distribution and outdoor power applications, while dry-type transformers may suit installations where the project design calls for liquid-free insulation and cooling. Pole-mounted and pad-mounted configurations serve different distribution network layouts.The appropriate equipment depends on the electrical system, installation environment, local utility requirements and project specifications. Huasheng's project review process allows these factors to be considered when determining the proposed configuration.Buyers can review Huasheng oil-immersed transformer specifications and explore dry-type transformers through the company's official website.Manufacturing Processes and Quality ControlAccording to its published company information, Huasheng operates a manufacturing base exceeding 53,000 square meters and reports annual transformer production capacity of 700,000 kVA.Huasheng manufactures core, winding, tank, and structural components in-house to maintain strict dimensional and electrical consistency across four primary product lines:Factory testing is another part of the company's stated production process. Huasheng reports that every transformer undergoes routine testing before shipment. The applicable inspection and testing requirements depend on the equipment design and the agreed technical specification.For international procurement teams, these processes are relevant when reviewing manufacturing capability, confirming product configuration and establishing the documentation required before equipment dispatch.Four-Stage Quality Verification and Project Delivery SupportAs an approved supplier to the State Grid Corporation of China and China Southern Power Grid, Jiangsu Huasheng Electric Power Technology Co., Ltd. operates under ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 certified management systems, backed by CNAS-accredited type test reports.To reduce procurement risk for international buyers and equipment distributors, every order follows a structured six-step workflow-from initial specification review and technical proposal to in-house core/winding manufacturing, 100% routine factory acceptance testing (FAT), export-grade packaging, and remote installation support within 24 hours. Routine testing verifies transformer ratio, vector group (such as Dyn11, Yd11, or YNd11), DC resistance, insulation resistance, dielectric withstand voltage, and no-load/load loss limits prior to shipment."Global EPC teams and industrial buyers need more than a unit price; they need certainty that the transformer arriving on-site matches their exact impedance, temperature-rise, and local utility connection standards," said a senior engineering spokesperson at Huasheng Transformer. "By combining in-house core and coil fabrication with transparent specification review, Huasheng helps international partners reduce total cost of ownership and keep power projects on schedule."Global buyers, electrical contractors, and regional distributors seeking project quotations or technical consultations can explore full specifications at Huasheng WebsiteAbout Huasheng TransformerHuasheng (Huasheng Transformer or Jiangsu Huasheng Electric Power Technology Co., Ltd ), established in 2019 and headquartered in Xuzhou City, Jiangsu Province, China, is a specialized manufacturer and global supplier of power and distribution transformers. The company works with utilities, EPC contractors, electrical equipment distributors and industrial buyers on transformer requirements for power distribution and related infrastructure projects.Media DetailsWhatsApp: +86 13685168331Address: Pizhou City, Xuzhou City, Jiangsu Province, ChinaWebsite:

Zachary Geng

Huasheng Transformer

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Huasheng Transformer Highlights Distribution Transformers and Power Transformer Solutions for Global Buyers News Provided By VefoGix October 30, 2026, 07:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.