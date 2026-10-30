Eritrea: Meeting On Educational Program For 2026/2027

The Ministry of Education branch in the Northern Red Sea Region conducted a meeting on 26 and 27 October to review the implementation of programs during the 2025/2026 academic year and discuss the planned program for the 2026/2027 academic year. Representatives of relevant partner institutions participated in the meeting.

Mr. Reshid Mohammed-Osman, head of the education office in the region, said that efforts to expand educational services across the region, taking into account the overall condition of the region, are yielding promising results.

According to the report presented at the meeting, over 85,000 students received educational services at about 829 schools during the 2025/2026 academic year, and 225 pre-schools were established with the participation of the community and members of the Defense Forces.

The report also called for active participation by the community, school communities and administrations at all levels to increase female students' school enrollment.

The participants conducted extensive discussions on the report and adopted various recommendations, including organizing capacity-building training for teachers and addressing shortages of school materials.

Noting that the region's size and terrain require substantial investment in the expansion of educational facilities, Ms. Asmeret Abraha, Governor of the region, commended the efforts being made by teachers, educational institutions, administrations and members of the Defense Forces in this regard.

Dr. Halima Mohammed of the Ministry of Education also provided a briefing on the Ministry's future programs.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.