Democratic Republic Of The Congo: Clashes Endanger Civilians, Disrupt Relief Efforts At Displacement Site In Ituri

OCHA says it is gravely concerned by the situation at the Plaine Savo displacement site in Ituri Province, in the north-east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where armed clashes are putting tens of thousands of displaced people at risk.

At least three displaced people have reportedly been killed and five others injured since Tuesday. Fighting near the site today has trapped families, heightening concerns for their safety.

The violence is also disrupting humanitarian operations. Access constraints have forced the suspension of water-trucking activities, as well as health and nutrition services for some 76,000 people who depend on assistance at the Plaine Savo displacement site.

Communities report that agricultural fields surrounding the site have been damaged by the fighting, further eroding people's livelihoods and increasing humanitarian needs among already vulnerable families.

OCHA is especially concerned about the impact of this insecurity on efforts to respond to Ebola. Three Ebola cases were confirmed at the site in mid-September, and continued access restrictions could undermine disease surveillance, contact tracing and community engagement activities.

Once again, OCHA calls on all parties to protect civilians, respect international humanitarian law, and ensure safe, rapid and unhindered humanitarian access to people in need. OCHA stresses that protecting civilians and maintaining life-saving assistance must remain an urgent priority.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA).