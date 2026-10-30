Seychelles: President Herminie Commends First Woman Sergeant Major In Historic Police Appointment

President Dr Patrick Herminie welcomed Sergeant Major Annette Course, the first woman to hold the position in the Seychelles Police Force, during a courtesy call accompanied by Commissioner of Police Godfra Hermitte.

With 19 years of service in the Seychelles Police Force, Sergeant Major Course has assumed responsibilities that include maintaining discipline, professional conduct and hygiene standards among police officers.

President Herminie congratulated Sergeant Major Course. on her historic achievement, wishing her courage and success as she assumes her responsibilities. He expressed confidence in her ability to contribute positively to strengthening standards within the police service.

During the meeting, the President reiterated the importance of exemplary conduct among police officers, stressing that restoring public trust and respect must remain a priority for the institution.

He emphasised that police officers have a responsibility to lead by example, noting that discipline, professionalism and proper conduct are fundamental to maintaining the confidence of the public.

The President also recalled his consistent message to the Commissioner of Police that officers must demonstrate exemplary behaviour in the discharge of their duties, highlighting the need to rebuild the respect that citizens should have for the police.

Sergeant Major Course expressed confidence in her ability to discharge her responsibilities effectively, drawing on the experience and knowledge gained throughout her 19 years of service.

Commissioner Hermitte welcomed the historic appointment, explaining that promoting women into leadership positions is among his objectives for the Seychelles Police Force. He emphasised the importance of creating opportunities for experienced and capable female officers to assume greater responsibilities within the institution.

The appointment of Sergeant Major Course represents an important step towards greater representation of women in police leadership, while reinforcing efforts to strengthen discipline and professional standards across the force.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.