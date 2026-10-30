Ethiopia: Prime Minister (PM) Abiy Ahmed Returns Home Following Successful Russia-Africa Summit
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has returned to Ethiopia after concluding his historic and successful participation in the 3rd Russia-Africa Summit held in Moscow, Russia. Beyond diplomatic engagement, this visit concluded as a major platform that practically demonstrated how the enduring and respectful strategic partnership between Ethiopia and Russia can yield tangible fruits.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Government Communication Service.
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